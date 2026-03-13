Four US crew dead after crash of refuelling aircraft in Iraq: US military

Four US crew dead after crash of refuelling aircraft in Iraq: US military

WASHINGTON
Four US crew dead after crash of refuelling aircraft in Iraq: US military

Four U.S. crew members were killed when an American KC-135 aerial refuelling aircraft crashed in western Iraq, the US military said Friday, adding that the incident was not caused by "hostile fire".

"Four of six crew members on board the aircraft have been confirmed deceased as rescue efforts continue," U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), which is responsible for American forces in the Middle East, said in a statement on X.

An investigation was underway into Thursday's crash, it added. "However, the loss of the aircraft was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire," it said.

"One of the aircraft went down in western Iraq, and the second landed safely. This was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire," CENTCOM said earlier in a statement.

Iran's military however said in a statement carried by state TV that an allied group in Iraq had downed the aircraft with a missile, killing all its crew.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, which is a loose alliance of Iran-backed Iraqi factions, claimed to have downed a KC-135. They also said they had targeted another plane that escaped.

Since the start of the Middle East war, the alliance has been claiming daily attacks on U.S. interests in Iraq and across the region, but it rarely names its targets.

The KC-135 is at least the fourth U.S. military aircraft lost during the war, after three F-15s were shot down by friendly fire over Kuwait.

KC-135s, which have been in operation for more than 60 years, generally have a crew of three — a pilot, a copilot and a third who operates the boom used to refuel other aircraft, according to the U.S. Air Force.

But some KC-135 missions require a navigator, and the aircraft can carry up to 37 passengers, an Air Force factsheet said.

Early in the war — which began on Feb. 28 — Kuwaiti forces mistakenly downed three American F-15E fighters, but all six crew members were able to eject, according to CENTCOM.

That incident occurred during combat including "attacks from Iranian aircraft, ballistic missiles, and drones," the military command said at the time.

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