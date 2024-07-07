Current account, industrial output data to be released this week

Current account, industrial output data to be released this week

ANKARA
Current account, industrial output data to be released this week

Several key macroeconomic data will be released this week, including current account, industrial production and unemployment rate.

The Central Bank will unveil the current account numbers of May on July 17 with economists expecting a deficit of around $1.4 billion. In April, the current account deficit was $5.3 billion, while the January-April deficit declined from $29.7 billion last year to $16.1 billion.

Economists expect the current account deficit to be around $26.7 billion at the end of 2024.

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on July 10 will release industrial production and unemployment data for May.

In April, Türkiye’s industrial output shrank 0.7 percent from a year ago after rising 4.6 percent annually in the previous month. In the manufacturing sector, the production fell 1.5 percent from April 2023.

The unemployment rate eased from 8.6 percent in March to 8.5 percent in April to more than 3 million, according to the latest TÜİK data.

Also on July 10, the construction cost data will be released by TÜİK. The year-on-year increase in the construction cost index quickened from 69.98 percent in March to 71.8 percent.

Finally, on July 11, TÜİK will release retail sales and turnover in the key industry, construction, trade and services sectors.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Eskişehir fest welcomes dozens of parachutists

Eskişehir fest welcomes dozens of parachutists
LATEST NEWS

  1. Eskişehir fest welcomes dozens of parachutists

    Eskişehir fest welcomes dozens of parachutists

  2. First necropol without rock-carved graves found in Cappadocia

    First necropol without rock-carved graves found in Cappadocia

  3. Türkiye’s EU bid should not be left on paper: CHP

    Türkiye’s EU bid should not be left on paper: CHP

  4. Parliament to discuss new academy for teacher training

    Parliament to discuss new academy for teacher training

  5. Turkish jet trainer proposed to US Navy: Report

    Turkish jet trainer proposed to US Navy: Report
Recommended
Chinese EV maker BYD said to plan $1 billion factory in Türkiye

Chinese EV maker BYD said to plan $1 billion factory in Türkiye
Air passenger traffic grows 12 percent in six months

Air passenger traffic grows 12 percent in six months
Nearly 22,000 businesses fined for violating price display rule

Nearly 22,000 businesses fined for violating price display rule
Cash budget posts 431 billion Turkish Liras deficit in June

Cash budget posts 431 billion Turkish Liras deficit in June
Kenya to borrow funds, spend less after scrapping tax hikes

Kenya to borrow funds, spend less after scrapping tax hikes
Fuel shortages a bitter pill for Cubas sugar cane producers

Fuel shortages a bitter pill for Cuba's sugar cane producers
WORLD Newly identified Srebrenica victims to be laid rest on anniversary

Newly identified Srebrenica victims to be laid rest on anniversary

Bosnia and Herzegovina has finalized arrangements to bid farewell to 14 additional victims of the Srebrenica genocide on the 29th anniversary of the atrocity.

ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Türkiye says ‘deeply regrets’ Demirals suspension

Türkiye says ‘deeply regrets’ Demiral's suspension

Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Friday that it "deeply regrets" Turkish national team player Merih Demiral's suspension by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) for two matches over his alleged nationalist gesture during the Türkiye-Austria Euro 2024 elimination match.
﻿