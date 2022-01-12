Current account gap at $2.68 in November

  • January 12 2022 07:00:00

Current account gap at $2.68 in November

ANKARA
Current account gap at $2.68 in November

Turkey’s current account balance posted a $2.68 billion deficit in November 2021 after recording surplus for three months in a row, according to official data released by the Turkish Central Bank yesterday.

The figure was down $866 million compared to November 2020. The 12-month rolling deficit totaled $14.25 billion.
“This development is mainly driven by the net inflow of $1.9 billion in services item increasing by $794 million compared to the same month of the previous year and the net outflow of $3.47 billion in the goods item decreasing by $385 million,” the bank said.

Gold and energy excluded current account indicated a surplus of some $2.4 billion, more than double from $1.14 billion a year ago, it added.

Travel item under services posted a net inflow of $1.55 billion, up $712 million year on year.
Turkey posted current account surplus of $3.15 billion in October 2021, $1.67 billion in September 2021 and $893 million in August. In July 2021, current account gap was $514 million.

According to the medium-term economic program, Turkey’s current account deficit to GDP ratio is projected to be 2.2 percent this year. The government is aiming for the GDP to exceed $850 billion in 2022.

Economy,

ARTS & LIFE Greece hopes marble foot will get UK to return sculptures

Greece hopes marble foot will get UK to return sculptures
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish footballer dies in car accident

    Turkish footballer dies in car accident

  2. 6.4-magnitude quake jolts Cyprus

    6.4-magnitude quake jolts Cyprus

  3. Objects seized in op turn out to be real human heads

    Objects seized in op turn out to be real human heads

  4. Turkish FM emphasizes Turkey’s support to Kazakhstan

    Turkish FM emphasizes Turkey’s support to Kazakhstan

  5. Turkey top holiday destination for Germans

    Turkey top holiday destination for Germans
Recommended
Botaş to deliver gas to SOCAR Turkey

Botaş to deliver gas to SOCAR Turkey
Companies to benefit from lira incentives

Companies to benefit from lira incentives
Energy sector acquisitions skyrocketed last year: PwC

Energy sector acquisitions skyrocketed last year: PwC
Unemployment rate steady at 11.2 percent

Unemployment rate steady at 11.2 percent
Eurozone jobless rate down despite COVID

Eurozone jobless rate down despite COVID
Turkey top holiday destination for Germans

Turkey top holiday destination for Germans
WORLD China locks down third city, raising affected to 20 million

China locks down third city, raising affected to 20 million

A third Chinese city has locked down its residents because of a COVID-19 outbreak, raising the number confined to their homes in China to about 20 million people.
ECONOMY Energy sector acquisitions skyrocketed last year: PwC

Energy sector acquisitions skyrocketed last year: PwC

The total volume of acquisition and mergers in the Turkish energy sector reached $2.8 billion in 2021, up 155 percent year on year, according to a report released by PwC Turkey yesterday.
SPORTS High school student eyes F4 race in France

High school student eyes F4 race in France

A 15-year-old high school student, who won a racing championship the same year he first started driving a karting car, has obtained the right to qualify in a Formula 4 race in France this year.