Curfew on elderly people may be eased gradually

Gizem Karakış - ANKARA

The government is considering easing the restrictions imposed on the movement of those aged over 65 and probably abolishing the ban altogether by July.

The Health Ministry’s Coronavirus Science Board discussed the matter at a meeting earlier this week but did not recommend the immediate lifting of the curb on elderly people. However, the board proposed a midway solution to help ease the burden inflicted by restrictions on this group of people.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan offered details of the plan at the central executive committee gathering of his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

“The risk of contracting the coronavirus for elderly people is higher, thus they need to stay at home,” he told the members of the committee, sharing some aspects of the plan.

The blueprint foresees that elderly people could be allowed to go out two days a week.

Under the current regulations, those aged over 65 can go out on Sundays while children under age 18 can venture outside on Wednesdays and Fridays.

According to the plan, elderly people could go out on one weekday so that they could handle some routine businesses, such as paying the bills.

The ban on this age group could be totally removed sometime in mid-June but not until the start of July if the number of COVID-19 cases show no increase for this age group.