Curfew on elderly people may be eased gradually

  • June 05 2020 11:54:00

Curfew on elderly people may be eased gradually

Gizem Karakış - ANKARA
Curfew on elderly people may be eased gradually

The government is considering easing the restrictions imposed on the movement of those aged over 65 and probably abolishing the ban altogether by July.

The Health Ministry’s Coronavirus Science Board discussed the matter at a meeting earlier this week but did not recommend the immediate lifting of the curb on elderly people. However, the board proposed a midway solution to help ease the burden inflicted by restrictions on this group of people.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan offered details of the plan at the central executive committee gathering of his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

“The risk of contracting the coronavirus for elderly people is higher, thus they need to stay at home,” he told the members of the committee, sharing some aspects of the plan.

The blueprint foresees that elderly people could be allowed to go out two days a week.

Under the current regulations, those aged over 65 can go out on Sundays while children under age 18 can venture outside on Wednesdays and Fridays.

According to the plan, elderly people could go out on one weekday so that they could handle some routine businesses, such as paying the bills.

The ban on this age group could be totally removed sometime in mid-June but not until the start of July if the number of COVID-19 cases show no increase for this age group.

Turkey, curfew,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to gradually resume int'l flights from June 10

    Turkey to gradually resume int'l flights from June 10

  2. President Erdoğan cancels initially planned weekend lockdown

    President Erdoğan cancels initially planned weekend lockdown

  3. American to be deported soon after ‘suspiciously’ releasing fish into lake

    American to be deported soon after ‘suspiciously’ releasing fish into lake

  4. New measures announced for Istanbul public transport

    New measures announced for Istanbul public transport

  5. Three former opposition parties’ lawmakers arrested 

    Three former opposition parties’ lawmakers arrested 
Recommended
More than 90 detained over alleged links to FETÖ

More than 90 detained over alleged links to FETÖ
Russia praises solid results with Turkey

Russia praises 'solid results' with Turkey
President Erdoğan cancels initially planned weekend lockdown

President Erdoğan cancels initially planned weekend lockdown
German official hopeful for summer holidays in Turkey

German official hopeful for summer holidays in Turkey
Three former opposition parties’ lawmakers arrested

Three former opposition parties’ lawmakers arrested 
Turkey, Libya will enhance cooperation in east Med: Erdoğan

Turkey, Libya will enhance cooperation in east Med: Erdoğan
WORLD Eastern forces quit Libyan capital after year-long assault

Eastern forces quit Libyan capital after year-long assault

Libya's internationally recognised government regained control of Tripoli on June 4, driving eastern forces out of the capital after a 14-month battle in which foreign powers poured in arms and fighters.

ECONOMY Fishery production up 33.1% in 2019

Fishery production up 33.1% in 2019

Fishery production in Turkey posted a 33.1% increase last year on an annual basis, the country's statistical office said on June 5. 
SPORTS Trabzonspor to appeal at sports court over UEFA ban

Trabzonspor to appeal at sports court over UEFA ban

Turkish football club Trabzonspor on June 3 said it will appeal at the international sports court against the UEFA’s decision to ban the club from European competitions for one year.