Culture Art Grand Awards presented

ANKARA
Presidential Culture and Art Grand Awards were presented at a ceremony held on Dec. 21 in Beştepe.

This year late Turkish folk poet Aşık Veysel Şatıroğlu was honored with the loyalty award. The winner of the award in the field of music was Ajda Pekkan, while Yılmaz Erdoğan received the cinema award for his screenwriting and acting. The winner of the award in the field of painting was the 82-year-old painter Süleyman Saim Tekcan.

Ayla Algan, who has been interested in theater since a very young age and has been engaged in both acting and giving acting training, earned the theater award.

The science-culture award was bestowed upon theologian-writer Hayrettin Karaman while the literature award went to 86-year-old poet Yavuz Bülent Bakiler.

The award in the field of cartoon animation was awarded to cartoonist Varol Yaşaroğlu, while the gastronomy award was presented to Ömür Akkor and Yunus Emre Akkor.

Tan Sağtürk, who is one of the renowned figures of ballet in the country and has trained many talented ballets at the academy he opened, became the winner of the dance-ballet award.

Hilmi Şenalp, the architect of various mosques, won the award in the field of architecture, while Sevan Bıçakçı won the award in craft and Gülbün Mesara won the award in the field of traditional arts.

Speaking at the ceremony, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said, “Once again, we witness the unique cultural richness of our country. In the field of music, Ajda Pekkan is one of the plane trees in our art world. Pekkan has her name written in golden letters in our history with songs such as ‘Kimler Geldi Kİmler Geçti’ and ‘Petrol.’ Professor Süleyman Saim Tekcan has been the leading name in painting for more than 60 years. He is an exceptional artist with his works spanning a wide spectrum such as painting, printmaking and sculpture. Yılmaz Erdoğan is an artist who has spent years as a director, producer and actor in Turkish cinema, and has established a throne in the hearts of audiences.”

Stating that Ayla Algan fascinated millions in the field of theater with her stage performance both at home and abroad, Erdoğan continued:

“In our belief, scholars are seen as the heirs of the prophets. Professor Hayrettin Karaman is such a teacher in Islamic sciences, who is known for his tolerance, humility and original works. I personally present my respects for being my teacher.”

“Yavuz Bülent Bakiler gifted us many works in the style of memoirs, travelogues and letters. He has different experiences in politics, law and TV in his 86-year life. We present this year’s award in literature to Bakiler.”

