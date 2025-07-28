Cultural Route Festival heads to Nevşehir

ISTANBUL

The eighth leg of the 2025 Türkiye Cultural Route Festival, initiated by the Culture and Tourism Ministry in April, will be held in the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Cappadocia region, located in the central province of Nevşehir.

Organized with the aim of boosting the cultural and artistic appeal of cities across Türkiye, the Nevşehir leg of the festival will kick off on Aug. 2 with an opening ceremony hosted by the Chinese Embassy.

The opening event will feature the attendance of senior representatives from the Culture and Tourism Ministry and the Chinese Embassy. The program includes a Chinese tea ceremony, traditional Chinese dance and whirling dervish performances, as well as a music recital combining the Turkish kanun and Chinese guzheng.

Cappadocia, one of Türkiye’s most iconic cultural landmarks, will provide a unique backdrop for the festival’s activities, offering an opportunity to showcase the cultural heritage of Nevşehir and the surrounding region through an artistic lens.

The city’s rich historical atmosphere, shaped by various civilizations, will host a wide array of events, including concerts, exhibitions, theater plays, opera and ballet performances, talks, workshops, children’s activities and digital art showcases.