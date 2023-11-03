Cultural Road Festival to close in Antalya

ANTALYA

The last leg of the Culture and Tourism Ministry’s Cultural Road Festival will be held in the southern province of Antalya. More than 500 events will be held at nearly 50 locations during the event to be held between Nov. 4 and 12.

Events will be held at locations including the ancient city of Side, Cumhuriyet Square, Clock Tower, Konyaaltı, Kaleiçi and many other venues.

The festival will start with sailing races, which will be organized in collaboration with the ministry, Antalya Youth and Sports Provincial Directorate and Akdeniz Sailing Sports Club. The races will be held in Muratpaşa-Lara region on Nov. 4 and 5.

During the festival, free concerts will be held in Cumhuriyet Square and Side Ancient Theater. The Republic Square Concerts, which will start with the Presidential Symphony Orchestra and Arpanatolia Concert on Nov. 4, will continue with the Republic Concert on Nov. 5, where the Presidential Symphony Orchestra and State Polyphonic Choir will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the republic.

On Nov. 10, the Antalya State Opera and Ballet will commemorate Mustafa Kemal Atatürk on the 85th anniversary of his death with the Atatürk Commemoration Concert.

Side Ancient Theater will host concerts for nine days. On Nov. 6, the State Polyphonic Choir will perform Carl Orff's Carmina Burana, the world's most performed choral work.

Within the scope of the Antalya Cultural Road Festival, the Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy will open the Antalya Necropolis Museum.

The museum consists of 866 tombs, unearthed during the excavations carried out by the Antalya Museum Directorate and Akdeniz University Archeology Department in the ancient tombs at a location called Eski Doğu Garajı-Halk Pazarı.

Among the exhibitions, the “100 Works Special for 100th Year of the Republic,” featuring sculptures and paintings by 92 artists, will be at DokumaPark Modern Arts Gallery. The Mediterranean Underwater Archaeology Painting Exhibition, which will be held at Antalya Aquarium, will show the underwater riches of the Mediterranean.

Also, the Side Museum will host the photo exhibition “Side Ancient City from Past to Present.”

Refik Anadol's “Renaissance Dreams” digital data sculpture, which has attracted great attention since the first day of the festivals and recently received the Presidential Culture and Arts Grand Prize in the digital art category, will meet art lovers at the Suna & İnan Kıraç Kaleiçi Museum in Antalya.

The NFT exhibition “Gate of Eternity” will be at Side Ancient Theater. Mert Onaran, one of the leading names in the creation of Anamorphic 3D illusion art installations in Türkiye, will take part in the Hıdırlık Tower with a special reflection project.

Also, history enthusiasts will have the opportunity to visit the excavation sites of Antalya with the heads of the excavations.