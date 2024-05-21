Cuisine week showcases local Turkish dishes

ANKARA

All 81 provinces of Türkiye, along with its overseas representations, are set to host a week-long series of programs spotlighting the unique dishes and local ingredients of Turkish gastronomy.

Kicking off with an exhibition at the Presidential Complex in the capital Ankara on May 22, Turkish Cuisine Week's third installment adopts the theme of "Meeting Point of Centennial Tastes: Turkish Cuisine in Seven Regions." The week was organized under the auspices of the Turkish Presidency and with the support of the Culture and Tourism Ministry.

The exhibition aims to underscore Türkiye’s geographical diversity and its culinary heritage “intertwined with Turkish hospitality,” stated an official statement by the organization.

“It's not just about the food; it's about the culture, tradition and sense of camaraderie shared through Turkish cuisine. Guests will have the opportunity to delve into the rich culinary tapestry of Türkiye’s various regions.”

Furthermore, visitors can explore products geographically indicated throughout the month-long exhibition.

Overseas representations are poised to spotlight Aegean cuisine during Turkish Cuisine Week, featuring recipes emblematic of the region's bounty and promoting a traditional, healthy and sustainable Mediterranean diet.

At the heart of Türkiye’s culinary heritage lies the amalgamation of unique products and dishes from every region and province, underpinned by geographical indications, local specialties and quality produce from all 81 provinces.

Türkiye’s Aegean coast, where azure meets emerald, not only boasts stunning vistas and a storied history but also a vibrant culinary scene rooted in the principles of the UNESCO-recognized Mediterranean Diet, as articulated on the event's webpage.

"İzmir and Milas take center stage as two stops along the Olive Tree Route, designated as a Cultural Route by the Council of Europe. Discoveries at Urla's ancient Klazomenai, home to Anatolia's oldest olive oil workshop, provide evidence that the olive processing methods used globally today originated in these lands some 2,600 years ago.”

Turkish cuisine, renowned for its quality, natural ingredients, and diverse cooking techniques, caters to vegetarian and vegan diets alike.

Domestic events during Turkish Cuisine Week will showcase menus crafted from Türkiye’s geographical indication products.

Last year's event spotlighted Turkish cuisine's sustainable and eco-friendly ethos, while the traditional cuisine of Hatay, which received major damage in the deadly Feb. 6, 2023 quakes, has been brought to the fore.