Cuba emerges as growing tourism destination for Turks

ISTANBUL

Cuba, a Caribbean island nation known for its natural beauty, nostalgic cities and emerging health tourism industry, is attracting an increasing number of Turkish tourists, bolstered by the country’s streamlined electronic visa system.

Jorge Alberto García Dominguez, Cuba’s Deputy Minister of Tourism highlighted the growing tourism potential between Türkiye and Cuba.

“The Turkish market plays an important role in Cuban tourism. We facilitate travel for Turkish visitors through an electronic visa system, which can be obtained either from authorized agencies or upon arrival through a digital form,” he noted.

Dominguez reported a significant increase in Turkish tourists and said, “Our primary market is Canada, with over a million annual visitors. However, in 2017, Türkiye recorded a milestone with over 19,000 tourists. Following the pandemic, we are recovering, aiming to host 22,000 Turkish visitors this year.”

Turkish Airlines (THY) has been instrumental in fostering this growth. Havana Station Manager Erkan İnce revealed, “Our flights to Havana began in 2017 and currently operate five times a week during the winter season. In 2024, we carried approximately 110,000 passengers with an occupancy rate of 86 percent.”

Most passengers transit through Istanbul while a quarter travel directly to Havana, he added.

Located approximately 11,000 kilometers from Türkiye, the journey to Cuba requires a 14-hour flight that lands at Havana’s José Martí International Airport, named after the country’s national hero.

Despite its subtropical climate, Cuba’s winter months of January and February maintain a comfortable average temperature of 22 degrees Celsius, making it an attractive destination for travelers from colder northern countries.

The Cuban capital, Havana, enchants visitors with its vintage American cars, colorful homes and wide boulevards.

The city’s old district, Old Havana, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, resembles an open-air museum with its architectural and cultural treasures.

While locals often favor affordable bicycle, tourists typically opt for city tours in classic American cars.

Although the Cuban peso is the official currency, the U.S. dollar and the euro are also widely accepted, albeit with limited credit card usage.

The Cuban revolution’s legacy is evident throughout Havana and other cities. Murals featuring quotes and images from leaders like Che Guevara and Fidel Castro adorn numerous buildings.

Notably, the statues of prominent figures include a bust of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the modern Turkish Republic, featuring his renowned motto, “Peace at home, peace in the world.”

Besides its cultural appeal, Cuba also stands out for visitors seeking relaxing vacations.

Varadero, a popular resort town known for its pristine beaches, attracts tourists to its all-inclusive hotels.

The country has also become a destination for health tourism, especially for cancer treatments. Prominent hospitals in Havana are being further developed to attract international visitors seeking healthcare services.