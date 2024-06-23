Crypto exchange BtcTurk hit by cyberattack

ISTANBUL
BtcTurk, one of Türkiye’s foremost cryptocurrency exchanges, said that it has been hit by a cyberattack

Its teams had detected a cyberattack on its platform on June 22, which caused uncontrolled withdrawals,” the company said in a statement.

“Only some of the balances in the hot wallets of 10 cryptocurrencies were affected by the cyber-attack, while our cold wallets, where the vast majority of assets are held, are safe,” BtcTurk said.

BtcTurk's financial strength far exceeds the amounts affected by this cyberattack and users’ assets will not be affected by these losses, the statement by the company added, noting that they were carrying out a detailed investigation into the incident.

BtcTurk noted that officials have also been contacted.

“As a precaution, cryptocurrency deposits and withdrawals have been stopped and will be opened as soon as possible once our work is completed,” it said.

Türkiye tops European countries in rent increase
