Crypto boss sentenced for failure to submit documents

ANKARA

Faruk Fatih Özer, the founder of the now-defunct cryptocurrency platform Thodex, has been sentenced to seven months and 15 days in prison for failing to submit requested documents to the Tax Inspection Board.

Özer's case was heard at the Anatolian 17th Criminal Court of First Instance, with the defendant connected via the audio and video information system (SEGBİS).

During the trial, Özer maintained his innocence, stating that he was not the company official at the time of the alleged offense. He explained that a trustee had been appointed, preventing him from presenting the requested books.

The prosecutor had initially sought a prison term of up to five years on charges of "smuggling" under the Tax Procedure Law. However, the court ultimately sentenced him to one year and six months of imprisonment. The sentence was later reduced to seven months and 15 days, considering factors such as Özer's social relations, his behavior after the alleged crime, his conduct during the trial and the potential impact on his future.

Additionally, the court decided to postpone the announcement of the verdict against Özer and deferred the implementation of the sentence.

The legal proceedings against Özer began when he failed to comply with a notification issued on Oct. 30, 2021, requesting documents related to his business. Despite the notification, Özer did not submit the requested documents within the specified legal timeframe.

Apart from the tax-related charges, Özer has also been accused of defrauding investors through his platform. The founder was placed on Interpol's red notice and was apprehended in Albania on Aug. 30, 2022. Subsequently, Özer was extradited to Türkiye and arrived in the country on April 20. Three days later, he was taken into custody.

Özer made his first defense in Türkiye during the June 12 hearing, which involved a total of 21 defendants, seven of whom were in detention. He denied all allegations against him, claiming he was framed.