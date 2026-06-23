Cruise ship arrivals, passenger numbers rise in Türkiye in January-May

ANKARA

Cruise ship arrivals at Turkish ports increased by 2.2 percent to 324 in the January-May period compared with the same period last year, while the number of cruise passengers rose by 3.9 percent to 455,580, according to data from the Directorate General of Maritime Affairs.

In May, cruise ship visits to Türkiye rose 14.2 percent to 169 compared with the same month of last year, while passenger numbers climbed 10.8 percent to reach 257,897.

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu pointed particularly to cruise ships calling at ports in the Aegean region and Istanbul.

He noted that in May, Kuşadası Port welcomed 127,670 passengers arriving on 75 cruise ships, while Istanbul ports received 59,176 passengers on 31 cruise ships.

Bodrum Port hosted 10,889 passengers on 11 cruise ships and other ports welcomed 60,162 passengers on 52 cruise ships, according to the minister.

Kuşadası Port recorded 129 cruise ship calls in the first five months of 2026, said Uraloğlu. It was followed by Istanbul ports with 66 ship calls and İzmir Alsancak Port with 26 ship calls.

Kuşadası Port also hosted the highest number of cruise passengers, with 189,141 travelers. It was followed by Istanbul ports with 115,323 passengers, İzmir Alsancak Port with 51,202 cruise passengers and other ports with 99,914 cruise passengers.

Having welcomed 1,375 cruise ships and 2.14 million passengers last year, reaching the highest figures of recent years, Türkiye is continuing the momentum it has achieved in cruise tourism this year as well.

Approximately 57 percent of the total passengers welcomed during the first five months of the year arrived at Turkish ports in May alone.

Nilda Türe, General Manager of Selectum Blu Cruises, said Türkiye not only reached but surpassed its pre-pandemic levels in cruise tourism last year.

“There is demand. All cruise ships are showing strong interest in our ports. Kuşadası, in particular, generates a significant number of passengers every year, supported by the attractions of Ephesus and the House of the Virgin Mary. Therefore, we foresee a very strong rise in cruise tourism,” Türe said.

She added that cruise travel is among the primary preferences of European tourists and said, “While growth in the hotel sector is expected to be around 3 to 4 percent, cruise tourism in Türkiye is expected to grow by 11 percent this year.”

“People used to think cruise travel was very expensive and required a certain age. However, new systems and marketing strategies have broadened the guest profile. The average age range has fallen to 36-45. Families with children have also realized that they can enjoy cruise holidays,” she said.

“This market is growing. Prices have also become more affordable compared with the past, which is further supporting market growth,” Türe added.