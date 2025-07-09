Cruise boom in Türkiye: Industry charts record-breaking course in 2025

ISTANBUL

Türkiye is riding a wave of growth in cruise tourism as both domestic demand and international arrivals surge.

Simplified visa procedures for Greek islands and rising hotel prices have fueled a 100 percent spike in interest for cruise holidays among local travelers, according to industry insiders.

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu announced that cruise passenger numbers in the first six months of 2025 climbed by 27.5 percent year-on-year, reaching 732,302.

The number of cruise ships arriving in Türkiye rose by 18.1 percent in the first half of 2025 compared to the previous year. In June 2025 alone, cruise passenger traffic increased by 20.6 percent, while the number of ship arrivals saw a 14.6 percent boost.

The country aims to host nearly 2.5 million cruise tourists by year-end—well above the 1.89 million passengers welcomed in 2024.

Industry players highlighted that the ease of visa-on-arrival for Greek islands and skyrocketing domestic accommodation prices have been major drivers of demand.

Costa Cruises Türkiye Director Ercan Abitağaoğlu noted that cruise passengers spend an average of $200 per day in Türkiye.

He also added that despite fewer international visitors overall, cruise tourism is bucking the trend, with a 20–25 percent increase in ships and passenger volumes compared to last year.

Domestic enthusiasm is surging, too. Kaan Karayal, chairman of Tatilsepeti, pointed to the attractiveness of cruise options amid inflated hotel rates.

“We've seen a 100 percent increase in cruise bookings this year compared to last, and we anticipate a 170 percent increase if interest holds,” he said, adding that growing cruise departures from Turkish ports and value-packed international cruise deals are fueling this momentum.

Top destinations among Turkish cruise-goers include the Greek Islands, Norwegian Fjords, the Mediterranean, and the Far East. Visa appointment difficulties and rejection worries have made port visas a preferred alternative, enabling travelers to explore multiple islands with ease.

Özgü Alnıtemiz, Türkiye Director of Celestyal Cruises, underlined the country's indispensability in global cruise itineraries.

“It's now almost unthinkable for major international cruise brands to create routes that don’t include Türkiye. We expect over 1,800 ships to visit our ports in 2025, with passenger numbers exceeding 2.5 million,” she said.

Alnıtemiz added that cruise awareness is growing among Turkish travelers, with roughly 80,000 locals setting sail—20,000 of them on Celestyal Cruises. She also noted increasing arrivals from the U.S., Australia and Asia.