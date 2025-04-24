Crude steel production drops to 3.1 million tons in March

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s crude steel production declined by 2.8 percent in March compared to the same month of last year to 3.1 million tons, according to data from the World Steel Association (worldsteel).

In the first four months of 2025, crude steel output was down 3.4 percent year-on-year to 9.3 million tons, which made Türkiye the seventh largest producer in the world.

World crude steel production for the 69 countries reporting to worldsteel was 166.1 million tons (Mt) in March, a 2.9 percent increase compared to a year earlier.

China produced 92.8 million tons of crude steel last month, up 4.6 percent in March 2024, while India’s production rose by 7 percent to 13.8 million tons.

“Japan produced 7.2 million tons, up 0.2 percent, the United States produced 6.7 million tons, down 1.5 percent,” the association said.

Russia is estimated to have produced 6.2 million tons, down 3.2 percent, according to wordsteel.

In January-March, world crude steel output amounted to 486.6 million tons, pointing to a 0.4 percent decline compared to the same period of last year.