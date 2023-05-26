Crude steel production declines in April

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s crude steel production declined by 20.6 percent in April compared with the same month of 2022, according to data from the World Steel Association (worldsteel).

With its output at 2.7 million tons, Türkiye was the world’s ninth-largest producer of crude steel.

From January to April, the country produced 10.1 million tons of crude steel, which translated into a 21.3 percent decline from the same period of last year.

World crude steel production for 63 countries reporting to the worldsteel was 161.4 million tons in April 2023, a 2.4 percent decrease compared to April 2022, the association said.

The crude steel output of China, the largest producer in the world, was 92.6 million tons last month, down 1.5 percent on April 2022, while India produced 10.7 million tons, up 3.2 percent on an annual basis.

Japan’s production fell by 3.1 percent year-on-year to 7.2 million tons. The United States produced 6.6 million tons of crude steel, down 5.3 percent.

Russia is estimated to have produced 6.4 million tons in April, up 1.9 percent, the association said.