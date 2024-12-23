Crude steel production at 3 million tons in November

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s crude steel production increased by 0.7 percent in November from a year ago to 3 million tons, while global output rose 0.8 percent.

Türkiye, which is the eighth largest crude steel producer in the world, boosted its output by 11.2 percent year-on-year in the first 11 months of 2024 to 33.9 million tons, according to data from the World Steel Association.

Turkish steelmakers aim to increase their capacity utilization to 70 percent next year, said Veysel Yayan, general secretary of the Turkish Steel Producers’ Association (TÇÜD), earlier this month.

The utilization rate across the steel industry was 62.6 percent, said Yayan in an interview on Dec. 2.

World crude steel production for the 71 countries reporting to the World Steel Association was 146.8 million tons in November.

These 71 countries accounted for approximately 98 percent of total world crude steel production in 2023.

China produced 78.4 million tons last month, up 2.5 percent from a year ago, while its 11-month output fell 2.7 percent to 929.2 million tons.

India’s crude steel output, which rose by 4.5 percent to 12.4 million tons, amounted to 135.9 million tons in January-November, rising 5.9 percent.

Japan’s production dropped 3.1 percent annually to 6.9 million tons, and its 11-month production was down 3.6 percent to 77.1 million tons.

The U.S., the world's fourth largest producer of steel, saw a 2.8 percent year-on-year decline to 6.4 million tons, while its output fell 2.2 percent in the first 11 months of 2024 to 72.9 million tons, the association said.

In Russia, the estimated steel production was 5.5 million tons last month, down 9.2 percent, and its output plunged 7 percent to 64.9 million tons in January-November.