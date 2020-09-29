Crucian carps threatening other fish species in Kızılırmak, Yeşilırmak rivers

  • September 29 2020 14:35:00

Crucian carps threatening other fish species in Kızılırmak, Yeşilırmak rivers

SAMSUN / Demirören News Agency
Crucian carps threatening other fish species in Kızılırmak, Yeşilırmak rivers

Crucian carps that can reproduce nine times a year have been dominating Turkey’s Kızılırmak, “Red River,” and Yeşilırmak, “Green River,” academics and experts have warned.

“Their populations increase rapidly in these rivers, and as they feed themselves with the eggs of the other fishes, the other species are under threat,” said Nazmi Polat, an academic from Ondokuz Mayıs University in the Black Sea province of Samsun.

“These types of carps are called invasive species. Unfortunately, they have become the dominant species in both rivers,” added Polat.

The fish is also not preferred by the trollers as it is too bony and not tasty like salmon and catfish.

“I used to angle and catch seabass here in Kızılırmak, now all we can get is these crucian carps. It is unbeatable, so we give them to our animals,” said Efe Yıldız, an angler in Samsun who has been catching fishes for a long time.

“The fishermen are deeply grieved due to the crucian carps. They do not permit other species to live,” noted İbrahim Yıldız, another troller.

Kızılırmak, also known as the Halys River, is the longest river entirely in Turkey. Rising in eastern Anatolia, the river flows a total of 1,355 kilometers.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish, UK leaders discuss Azerbaijan-Armenia row

    Turkish, UK leaders discuss Azerbaijan-Armenia row

  2. Turkey is Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan is Turkey

    Turkey is Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan is Turkey

  3. Turkish tourism hotspot attracting more visitors despite pandemic

    Turkish tourism hotspot attracting more visitors despite pandemic

  4. Turkey tests first shot of coronavirus vaccine

    Turkey tests first shot of coronavirus vaccine

  5. Turkish parties condemn Armenian attack on Azerbaijan

    Turkish parties condemn Armenian attack on Azerbaijan
Recommended
Armenias withdrawal only solution to Upper Karabakh issue: Turkish FM

Armenia's withdrawal only solution to Upper Karabakh issue: Turkish FM
Collective immunity against COVID-19 expected by summer 2021 in Turkey: Report

Collective immunity against COVID-19 expected by summer 2021 in Turkey: Report
Academics defrauded with fake scientific publication offer

Academics defrauded with fake scientific publication offer
Heavy rains, hailstorms hit Istanbul

Heavy rains, hailstorms hit Istanbul
CHP says Armenia’s attacks against Azerbaijan act of terror

CHP says Armenia’s attacks against Azerbaijan act of terror
Ruling AKP warns against provocations on Armenians in Turkey

Ruling AKP warns against provocations on Armenians in Turkey
WORLD Wildfires rip through California wine country, tens of thousands flee

Wildfires rip through California wine country, tens of thousands flee

Tens of thousands of Californians were forced to flee their homes in the world-famous Napa and Sonoma wine regions on Sept. 28 as another new wildfire fanned by fierce winds killed three people.    
ECONOMY Economic confidence improves in September

Economic confidence improves in September

The confidence in the Turkish economy advanced month-on-month in September, according to official data released on Sept. 29. 
SPORTS ‘Intercontinental Derby’ ends in goalless draw

‘Intercontinental Derby’ ends in goalless draw

There were no goal celebrations in Turkish Süper Lig’s “Intercontinental Derby” between Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe on Sept. 27, with the two sides settling for one point each.