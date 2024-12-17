Crown of Thorns' returns to Notre Dame

PARIS
An ancient relic that many Christians revere as Jesus Christ’s “Crown of Thorns” returned on Dec. 13 to Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, five years after it was saved from the flames of the medieval monument's devastating 2019 fire.

The crown — a circular band of branches encased in a gilded golden tube — was brought back to its historic home in a ceremony presided over by the archbishop of Paris and attended by knights and dames of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulcher, marking a key moment in the cathedral’s restoration journey.

The relic was first mentioned by Jerusalem pilgrims in the 5th century before being transferred to Constantinople in the 10th century. In 1239, it was acquired by King Louis IX of France, who brought it to Paris and housed it at Notre Dame before commissioning the Sainte-Chapelle for its safekeeping. It was later returned to Notre Dame.

During the fire that consumed much of Notre Dame on April 15, 2019, the Crown of Thorns was preserved in a sealed case alongside other relics. Firefighters’ quick actions ensured the survival of those treasures.

Starting Jan. 10, the Crown of Thorns will be displayed for public veneration every Friday until April 18, culminating on Good Friday. Afterward, it will be shown on the first Friday of each month.

