Crowds hurl mud at Spanish king on visit to flood disaster town

VALENCIA

King Felipe VI of Spain (R) is hugged by a man as other angry residents heckled him during his visit to Paiporta, in the region of Valencia, eastern Spain, on Nov. 3, 2024, in the aftermath of devastating deadly floods

Furious locals hurled mud and insults at Spain's king, queen, and prime minister on Sunday in a startling show of anger in the worst-hit town from the flood disaster that has killed more than 210 people.

More heavy rain fell in the Valencia region after King Felipe VI, Queen Letizia, and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez were forced to leave Paiporta, where more than 70 people died in floods last Tuesday.

Mud hit the monarchs in the face and clothes as they tried to calm the angry crowd in scenes that underscored the frustration over the response to the disaster, which has now claimed at least 217 lives, with many more still missing.

The king and queen went to a crisis center in Paiporta, but extra security personnel soon had to keep the angry crowd—shouting "murders"—away from the royals and the prime minister. They put up umbrellas to shield the royal couple from mud.

The king later stated that Spain had to "understand the anger and frustration" of the people affected by the devastation that left cars in muddy heaps on the streets.

In a social media video, the king called on the public to provide the victims with "hope and their guarantee that the state in its entirety is present."

Most of the fury seemed directed at Prime Minister Sanchez and Valencia's regional government head Carlos Mazon.

"I understand the social anger, and of course, I'm here to receive it. This is my political and moral obligation," Mazon said in a post on X.

The rear window of Sanchez's car was broken before he and local politicians quickly departed. The socialist leader stated that while he empathized with the "anguish and suffering" of the victims, he condemned "all forms of violence."

Spanish media later reported the possible involvement of far-right groups during the incident. Sanchez's deputy, Maria Jesus Montero, reacted to the allegations on X, saying, "We will not allow radical groups to profit from people's pain."

Spain's meteorological agency issued a "red alert" for new storms in the Valencia region on Sunday, and heavy rain began falling overnight.

Police using megaphones urged Valencia residents to stay in their homes. While the alert was later downgraded, schools in Valencia were to remain closed on Monday.

'Towns buried by mud'

Authorities have faced criticism over the lack of warnings prior to the floods and the sluggish response afterward.

"I am aware the response is not enough; there are problems and severe shortages... towns buried by mud, desperate people searching for their relatives... we have to improve," Sanchez said.

With an additional 10,000 troops, police, and civil guards sent to the Valencia region, Spain has now ordered its largest peacetime military and security force deployment, Sanchez announced.

"Thank you to the people who have come to help us, to all of them, because from the authorities: nothing," a furious Estrella Caceres, 66, told AFP in the town of Sedavi.

In Chiva, restaurant owner Danna Daniella said she was still in shock, haunted by memories of people trapped by the raging floods "asking for help, and there was nothing we could do."

"It drives you crazy. You look for answers, and you don't find them."

Volunteers out in droves

Transport Minister Oscar Puente told El Pais daily that certain areas would likely remain inaccessible by land for weeks.

An army of volunteers with food, water, and cleaning equipment has played a key role in the recovery, though authorities have urged people to stay home to avoid congestion.

On Sunday, the Valencia government limited the number of volunteers authorized to travel to the city's southern suburbs to 2,000 and restricted access to 12 localities.

Despite this, thousands made their way to stricken communities on foot, carrying brooms and shovels.

Storms coming off the Mediterranean are common this time of year, but scientists have warned that climate change is increasing the ferocity, length, and frequency of extreme weather events.

Emergency services on Sunday listed 213 dead in the Valencia region, one in Andalusia in the south, and three in Castilla-La Mancha, which neighbors Valencia.

Authorities have warned the toll could rise as vehicles trapped in tunnels and underground car parks are cleared.