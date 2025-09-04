Croatia's defense chief praises Turkish UAVs

ZAGREB
Croatia's defense minister on Wednesday praised Türkiye's homegrown Bayraktar TB2 armed unmanned aerial vehicles (UCAVs), thanks to its capabilities for providing new capabilities to the Croatian military.

Ivan Anusic said on his US-based social media company X account that the soldiers who completed their training on the Bayraktar TB2 UCAVs, which have entered the Croatian army's inventory, demonstrated their capabilities.

“Six Bayraktar TB2s equipped with modern weaponry bring new capabilities to the Croatian army in combat operations, border surveillance, reconnaissance, and firefighting. This makes a significant contribution to strengthening national security and defense capacity," Anusic added.

Croatia signed an agreement with Baykar in 2024 for the export of Bayraktar TB2 UCAVs.

