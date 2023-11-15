Crime and Punishment Film Festival to open

ISTANBUL

The 13th International Crime and Punishment Film Festival will take place between Nov. 17-23.

Founded by Professor Adem Sözüer and organized under his chairmanship, it is a themed festival which aims to make a cultural impact on the theme of justice, using art and science’s impactful language and to enrich the socio-cultural life, regarding people’s rights and freedom.

The 13th International Crime and Punishment Film Festival will take place at Atlas 1948 Cinema, Kadıköy Cinema and İBB Beyoğlu Cinema. As every year, the academic program will be held at Istanbul University Faculty of Law.

Sözüer noted that the issue of freedom of expression will come to the fore in this year's academic programs and said, "What is happening in Palestine today also concerns freedom of expression. In this year's academic programs, we will discuss the problems caused by freedom of expression around the world."

The films selected from Turkish and world cinema will be around the main themes of justice and nine films will compete in the Golden Scale Feature Film Competition of the festival while 10 films will compete in the Golden Scale Short Fiction Film Competition.

Lso, the “Scales of Justice” section will show 14 films from outstanding examples of world cinema.

VisionIST, where developments in the sector are introduced, discussed and communication meetings are held, will take place in Beyoğlu Metrohan on Nov. 18 and 22.

The Honorary Award, given every year by the International Crime and Punishment Film Festival, will be presented to actress Ayşenil Şamlıoğlu for her work in cinema and theater, and the Academic Honor Award will be presented to Ionna Kuçuradi for her ongoing work on human rights and freedom of expression. The awards ceremony will be held during the opening ceremony of the festival on Nov. 16 at CRR.

Also at the ceremony, the Contribution to Cinema Award will be given to Alin Taşçıyan for her contributions to the promotion and development of the art of cinema, and to Hüseyin Özşahin, who contributed to the creation of many films as a cinematographer.