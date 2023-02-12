Crews save more victims in miraculous rescue on 7th day

KAHRAMANMARAŞ

Search and rescue teams are still saving earthquake victims from under the rubble on the seventh day of the deadly 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes that hit the country’s south.

In Adıyaman, 153 hours after the major earthquake, 25-year-old Elif Kırmızı was pulled out from the rubble of her collapsed building.

Under the wreckage of the same building, 22-year-old Rabia Kırmızı was also rescued at the 152nd hour.

At the 152nd hour, a 7-year-old boy who was trapped under the rubble on the fourth floor of an eight-story building was saved in Adıyaman.

At the 150th hour of the first major earthquake, news came of

miraculous rescue of four trapped under the debris in different parts of Hatay, the most affected province by the quakes.

A 64-year-old woman, Müzeyyen Öfkeli, was pulled out from the wreckage of her collapsed building in the Defne district.

A girl who was rescued under the rubble was another quake victim to be saved 150 hours after the quake.

In Hatay’s Antakya district, a boy, Ömer, and his mother were the other survivors at the 150th hour.

As rescue and search teams detected signs of life among the ruins of a 6-story apartment in Hatay’s Antakya district, they intensified their work in the region after making sound contact with a victim.

Supported by several rescue teams as well as military personnel and Romanian crews, the work lasted for about five hours.

The teams managed to save 35-year-old Mustafa Sarıgül 149 hours after the quake.

After first medical control, he was transferred to the hospital.

In Kahramanmaraş, the epicenter of the earthquakes, 62-year-old Semir Cuma Sabur was pulled out alive from the wreckage of a collapsed apartment building 142 hours later.

During the 142nd hour of the ongoing search and rescue efforts in Hatay, where the most severe destruction of the Kahramanmaraş-centered earthquakes occurred, a 32-year-old teacher, Meltem, was rescued from the rubble of an eight-story building.

The first request of the young teacher from the teams who saved her was tea.

A mother and her 5-year-old daughter, who lived in a six-story apartment building in the Antakya district of Hatay, got trapped under the rubble of the building after the first earthquake.

The mother and her daughter were rescued 141 hours after the earthquake as the team raced against time during the nine-hour rescue work.

The mother and daughter were taken to the hospital after the first intervention of the medical teams at the scene.