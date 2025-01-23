Credit card payments increase 99 percent last year: Data

ISTANBUL

Credit card payments soared 99 percent last year compared to 2023 to reach 13.3 trillion Turkish Liras ($373 billion), according to data from the Interbank Card Center (BKM).

The number of credit cards in Türkiye increased by 10 percent in 2024 to 129.4 million.

Payments with debit cards surged by 59 percent annually to 2.2 trillion liras, while payments with pre-paid cards went up by 115 percent to 306.8 billion liras, the BKM data showed.

Payments with credit, debit and pre-paid cards increased by 92 percent from 2023 to 15.85 trillion liras.

The number of transactions with those cards reached 18.4 billion, marking an 18 percent rise.

Online payments with cards increased by 97 percent to 4.66 billion liras.

The share of card payments made via the Internet was 29 percent of the total, while the number of payments with cards rose by 14 percent to 2.67 million, said BKM.

In 2024, Dec. 30 (New Year's shopping) saw the highest card payment tally at 89.2 billion liras. The highest amount of card cash withdrawals at 26.8 billion liras occurred on the Eid al-Adha Eve Day on June 15.

The day with the highest amount of card payments during the year was Monday, while the busiest time interval was 3 p.m. – 4 p.m.