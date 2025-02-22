Creative control of Bond franchise shifts to Amazon

LOS ANGELES
Amazon MGM Studios will take creative control of the James Bond franchise following a landmark joint venture agreement with longtime producers Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, the parties announced on Feb. 20.

The deal is a major shift in the governance of one of cinema's most valuable properties, though Wilson and Broccoli's company will remain co-owners of the franchise through the new venture, a statement said.

It also comes four years after the last Bond film, in which Daniel Craig's secret agent bowed out, with fans left to speculate about who will replace him.

Now with Amazon at the helm, the audience may not have to wait too long, with company founder Jeff Bezos taking to social media to solicit opinions.

"Who'd you pick as the next Bond?" Bezos asked followers on X.

The agreement coincides with the retirement of Wilson and Broccoli from active production of the Bond films.

Wilson, whose career with 007 spans nearly 60 years, said he would focus on "art and charitable projects," while Broccoli announced plans to pursue other ventures following the conclusion of "No Time to Die."

"We are honoured to continue this treasured heritage," said Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, noting the franchise's six-decade impact on filmed entertainment.

The deal builds on Amazon's 2022 acquisition of MGM, which included distribution rights to Bond's extensive back catalog.

The new arrangement gives Amazon MGM Studios creative authority over future productions of the franchise, which has been closely guarded by the Broccoli family since Albert "Cubby" Broccoli and Harry Saltzman first brought Ian Fleming's character to theaters.

Barbara Broccoli, who has worked with four different actors in the role of 007 — Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Craig — described her tenure as "dedicated to maintaining and building upon the extraordinary legacy" inherited from Cubby, her producer father.

The pair were steadfast in preserving the integrity of the James Bond character and brand and resisted spin-offs and licensing that they felt might have tarnished the franchise.

The financial terms of the joint venture were not disclosed.

"No Time to Die" — the 25th James Bond film — was released in 2021 and earned $775 million.

There have been no announcements regarding the timeline for production of the next film or Craig's replacement.

