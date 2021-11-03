‘Cowboys of Istanbul’ meet every week in cafe

  • November 03 2021 07:00:00

‘Cowboys of Istanbul’ meet every week in cafe

ISTANBUL
‘Cowboys of Istanbul’ meet every week in cafe

The Turkish Western Society, established three years ago, has been organizing “Western movie nights” every Friday with members who call themselves “the Cowboys of Istanbul” and dress like cowboys, gathering in a cafe in the Samatya neighborhood.

The founder of the society is Hasan Karcı, a 69-year-old director of 40 movies.

“The society has some 1,400 members. But due to the space in the cafe, we get together with around 35-30 members every Friday,” Karcı, who also acted in 16 movies and wrote the scripts of the 33 of them, said. 
The two-story cafe belongs to Cengiz Güçlü, an actor in love with Western movies. 

“I listen to Western music, dress with Western style. It is my passion. We are the cowboys of Samatya and Istanbul,” Güçlü said. 

The first floor of the cafe is a shop where cowboy suits and hats, toy and prop guns are on sale. 
When asked why the members dress like cowboys at the “Western movie nights,” Karcı replied, “We want to feel the mood of being a cowboy.”

After the movie, the members make a round table meeting, talking about Western culture and the movies.
“There are a lot of Turkish Western movie lovers. We feel that mood when we watch those movies together. You know, the towns, saloons, deserts and guns,” Karcı noted. 

“I am a nature enthusiast, but I love the deserts,” he added.

Karcı and Güçlü not only established the society to get together with the members weekly, but have also “gifted two movies to the Western film world.”

Karcı directed two Western movies in which Güçlü has acted.
Zeliha Demirel, who is an artist, is one of the female members of the society.

“I’ve been a fan of cowboy movies since childhood,” Demirel said, adding, “I can dress like cowboys in my daily life for sure. I love this lifestyle so much.”

“My house is like an arsenal,” Karcı said, describing his love for cowboy pistols. “I have bought every kind of cowboy guns from anywhere in the globe that I visited. You can see in my house, it is like an ammunition store,” he said.

“But don’t worry. They are all blank cartridge pistols,” he joked.

ISTANBUL , Turkey,

WORLD Youngkin wins Virginia governor’s race, jolting Democrats

Youngkin wins Virginia governor’s race, jolting Democrats
MOST POPULAR

  1. British actress rushed to hospital in Turkey

    British actress rushed to hospital in Turkey

  2. Bill Gates celebrates birthday in Turkish cove with elite guests including Bezos

    Bill Gates celebrates birthday in Turkish cove with elite guests including Bezos

  3. Erdoğan donates compensation from lawsuit to students

    Erdoğan donates compensation from lawsuit to students

  4. Ottoman mosque to be lifted by 3 meters from ground

    Ottoman mosque to be lifted by 3 meters from ground

  5. Some 13 million people in Turkey still unvaccinated

    Some 13 million people in Turkey still unvaccinated
Recommended
No plans to vaccinate children under 12: Turkish health minister

No plans to vaccinate children under 12: Turkish health minister
Top Turkish, Greek officials hold talks in Turkeys capital

Top Turkish, Greek officials hold talks in Turkey's capital
Police investigate ‘suspicious’ death of chief expert at TÜBİTAK

Police investigate ‘suspicious’ death of chief expert at TÜBİTAK
Teacher, students form orchestra from scratch

Teacher, students form  orchestra from scratch 
Prison population declines by over 8 pct in Turkey

Prison population declines by over 8 pct in Turkey
Over 1 million foreigners including refugees live in Istanbul: Governor

Over 1 million foreigners including refugees live in Istanbul: Governor
WORLD Youngkin wins Virginia governor’s race, jolting Democrats

Youngkin wins Virginia governor’s race, jolting Democrats

Glenn Youngkin won the Virginia governor’s race early on Nov. 3, tapping into culture war fights over schools and race to unite former President Donald Trump’s most fervent supporters with enough suburban voters to become the first Republican to win statewide office here in 12 years.

ECONOMY Turkeys automotive market grows 4.5% in January-October

Turkey's automotive market grows 4.5% in January-October

Sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey rose 4.5% in the January-October period of this year, from the same period of last year, an industry group report showed on Nov. 2.
SPORTS Viktoria Zeynep Güneş wins gold in European Short Course Swimming Championships

Viktoria Zeynep Güneş wins gold in European Short Course Swimming Championships

Turkey’s Viktoria Zeynep Güneş claimed a gold medal at the 2021 European Short Course Swimming Championships on Nov. 2.