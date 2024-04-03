‘Cowboy Carter’ breaking Spotify and Amazon Music records

NEW YORK
Beyoncé’s “Act II: Cowboy Carter” album is a little bit country and definitely rocking and rolling.

Both Spotify and Amazon Music have announced on social media that the recent drop of her eighth studio album has been highly successful.

“On March 29, Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter” became Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day in 2024 so far,” the Spotify post reads. “This is also the first time a country album holds the title this year.”

Likewise, Amazon Music posted a photo of Queen Bey stating that “Cowboy Carter marks Beyoncé’s biggest album debut” on the platform “with the most first-day global streams of all of her albums, and the most first-day streams for a country album by a female artist.”

The album includes a unique cover of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” and boasts a host of collaborators including Parton, Willie Nelson, Miley Cyrus, Post Malone and the first Black woman to play the Grand Ole Opry, Linda Martell.

Beyoncé also shares the spotlight with emerging Black country artists Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy, Reyna Roberts, Willie Jones and Shaboozey.

