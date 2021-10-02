COVID-19 vaccine jabs given in Turkey top 110 mln

  • October 02 2021 09:45:40

COVID-19 vaccine jabs given in Turkey top 110 mln

ANKARA
COVID-19 vaccine jabs given in Turkey top 110 mln

The number of COVID-19 vaccine jabs given in Turkey has topped 110 million since an immunization campaign was launched in January, official figures showed on Oct. 2. 

Nearly 54 million people have received their first shots, while more than 44.8 million have been fully vaccinated, according to the Health Ministry.

At least 86.9% of the country's adult population has received at least one dose of a two-shot vaccine.

Turkey has also given third booster shots to over 10 million people.

pandemic,

WORLD Taiwan rebukes China over record fighter jet incursion

Taiwan rebukes China over record fighter jet incursion
MOST POPULAR

  1. Dance moves of doctor triggers debate on social media

    Dance moves of doctor triggers debate on social media

  2. Couple who communicated, married through Google Translate fall out of love

    Couple who communicated, married through Google Translate fall out of love

  3. Turkey says Greek-French defense pact harms NATO alliance

    Turkey says Greek-French defense pact harms NATO alliance

  4. Marseille-Galatasaray match halted after rivals fans clash

    Marseille-Galatasaray match halted after rivals fans clash

  5. ‘Missing man’ joins search efforts looking for himself

    ‘Missing man’ joins search efforts looking for himself
Recommended
Turkish, US defense chiefs discuss security cooperation

Turkish, US defense chiefs discuss security cooperation
Turkey ‘unconditionally’ committed to NATO: Presidential spokesperson

Turkey ‘unconditionally’ committed to NATO: Presidential spokesperson
Nation Alliance works on Strengthened Parliamentary System: CHP leader

Nation Alliance works on Strengthened Parliamentary System: CHP leader
Greek Cypriot administration is liable for rising tensions

'Greek Cypriot administration is liable for rising tensions'
Famous Turkish actor becomes minimalist, moves to hotel

Famous Turkish actor becomes minimalist, moves to hotel
Parliament Speaker dismisses opposition calls for early polls

Parliament Speaker dismisses opposition calls for early polls
WORLD Taiwan rebukes China over record fighter jet incursion

Taiwan rebukes China over record fighter jet incursion

Taiwan accused Beijing of bullying and damaging regional peace on Oct. 2 after Chinese fighter jets and bombers made their largest ever incursion into the island’s air defence zone.
ECONOMY New era begins in Borsa Istanbuls sustainability index

'New era begins in Borsa Istanbul's sustainability index'

A new era in the BIST sustainability Index is set to begin in Borsa Istanbul, as companies will be able to update their sustainability data throughout the year.
SPORTS Marseille-Galatasaray match halted after rivals fans clash

Marseille-Galatasaray match halted after rivals fans clash

The Europa League game between Marseille and Galatasaray was interrupted for about 10 minutes after rival fans threw flares and firecrackers at each other at Stade Velodrome on Sept. 30. 