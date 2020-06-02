COVID-19 prompts more Turks to take to the pedals

  • June 02 2020 09:47:00

COVID-19 prompts more Turks to take to the pedals

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
COVID-19 prompts more Turks to take to the pedals

More people are choosing bicycles as a mode of transportation in Turkey since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, according to a domestic bicycle producer.

Bayram Akgül, deputy chairman of Turkey Bicycle Federation, said sales have spiked.

People are afraid to use mass transportation due to the fast contagion of the virus.

“The virus has increased the interest in bicycles and people find it a healthy alternative, also due to the closure of gyms,” said Akgül.

Akgül, who is also the CEO of Salcano, said exports have also increased due to a rise in demand for bicycles abroad.

“There is an increase in bicycle exports that makes us happy. Demand from abroad especially from the UK has increased,” he added.

He predicted that this trend will continue even when the pandemic ends.

Akgül said they took all measures to curb the spread of the virus in their factory in Turkey.

“We closed the factory for two weeks when the cases were too high, we have taken all social distancing measures during this period of time,” he added.

On the occasion of World Bicycle Day on June 3, Akgül said bicycles should remain on the world’s agenda.

“I think this year is important for bicycle lovers but we had no chance to plan activities due to the pandemic. However, it will be good to announce activities on social media,” he added.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Life returning to normal in Turkey after reopening

    Life returning to normal in Turkey after reopening

  2. Erdoğan says 'not a single mosque left in Athens'

    Erdoğan says 'not a single mosque left in Athens'

  3. Zynga deal makes Peak first Turkish unicorn firm

    Zynga deal makes Peak first Turkish unicorn firm

  4. Turkish adventurers on world tour held in Eritrea

    Turkish adventurers on world tour held in Eritrea

  5. ‘Federation or partition on Cyprus’

    ‘Federation or partition on Cyprus’
Recommended
Hamilton slams F1 silence on racial injustice, drivers react

Hamilton slams F1 silence on racial injustice, drivers react
Turkish clubs to have cardboard fans in stands

Turkish clubs to have cardboard fans in stands
Turkey vows to bring in more star players in sports

Turkey vows to bring in more star players in sports
Turkish female basketball player joins Barcelona

Turkish female basketball player joins Barcelona
Turkish Football Federation unveils COVID-19 guidelines

Turkish Football Federation unveils COVID-19 guidelines

Istanbul hopes to host new, historic Champions League final

Istanbul hopes to host new, 'historic' Champions League final
WORLD WHO warns of pressure on Latin American health systems

WHO warns of pressure on Latin American health systems

With nearly 30,000 dead in Brazil and more than 10,000 dead in Mexico, the novel coronavirus epidemic threatens to shatter hospital systems across Latin America- while France, which is emerging from a similar nightmare scenario, begins on June 2 a gradual return to normalcy.
ECONOMY Turkey’s state lenders act together to support ‘new normalcy’

Turkey’s state lenders act together to support ‘new normalcy’

The three largest Turkish state-owned banks have unveiled new advantageous loan packages in four categories in a bid to help stimulating the economy as the country relieves the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
SPORTS Hamilton slams F1 silence on racial injustice, drivers react

Hamilton slams F1 silence on racial injustice, drivers react

Formula One drivers followed Lewis Hamilton’s lead after the six-times world champion criticized his sport’s silence over the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a white U.S. police officer knelt on his neck.