COVID-19 cases stabilizing in Turkey: WHO official

  • April 24 2020 09:24:03

COVID-19 cases stabilizing in Turkey: WHO official

GENEVA-Anadolu Agency
COVID-19 cases stabilizing in Turkey: WHO official

U.N. health officials are cautiously optimistic that in Turkey the number of COVID-19 cases is stabilizing or coming down, a World Health Organization (WHO) official said on April 22.

"In Turkey, at the moment, we are seeing close to 100,000 cases... We have seen an approximate increase in cases of some 47 percent, so we are still seeing some level of increase," Catherine Smallwood, WHO's senior health emergency officer for Europe, told a video news conference.

"However, the overall trend in Turkey is that the number of cases is beginning to come down or to stabilize. Overall, we are seeing cautiously optimistic signs."

At the same briefing, Dr. Hans P. Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe, said that almost 50 percent of the global burden of COVID-19 cases – over 1.2 million – were in the European region.

"Make no mistake, we remain in very turbulent water and will do so for some time," he said.

Kluge said the pandemic had shone a spotlight on the overlooked and undervalued corners of society.

"Across the European region, long-term care has often been notoriously neglected. But it should not be this way," he said.

He spoke of the dedicated and compassionate people working in long-term care facilities who are often overstretched, underpaid and unprotected, and that they "are the unsung heroes of this pandemic."

"We must do all we can to ensure that those workers have PPE and other essential supplies to protect themselves and those they care for; to provide appropriate remuneration for the long hours and difficult work they have, and make sure they have the appropriate training to carry out their work," said Kluge.

coronavirus,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to impose four-day lockdown

    Turkey to impose four-day lockdown

  2. Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

    Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,491 with 101,790 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,491 with 101,790 total cases

  4. Turkey may ease restrictions early June

    Turkey may ease restrictions early June

  5. Turkey opens new city hospital in Istanbul amid pandemic

    Turkey opens new city hospital in Istanbul amid pandemic
Recommended
Turkey slams EU over east Med remarks at council meet

Turkey slams EU over east Med remarks at council meet
Russia praises Turkeys efforts in Idlib, Syria

Russia praises Turkey's efforts in Idlib, Syria
W Balkans celebrate Turkish parliaments centenary

W Balkans celebrate Turkish parliament's centenary
Turkey brings back over 3,000 citizens before Ramadan

Turkey brings back over 3,000 citizens before Ramadan
Istanbuls Princes Islands limits in and outs

Istanbul's Princes Islands limits in and outs

Nation sings national anthem from home to mark Childrens Day

Nation sings national anthem from home to mark Children's Day

WORLD Trump showcases idea heat, humidity could help fight virus

Trump showcases idea heat, humidity could help fight virus

The White House on April 23 pitched ``emerging'' research on the benefits of sunlight and humidity in diminishing the threat of the coronavirus as President Donald Trump encourages states to move to reopen their economies.
ECONOMY Sectoral confidence weakens in April amid virus

Sectoral confidence weakens in April amid virus

Confidence in Turkey’s services, retail trade and construction sectors deteriorated on a monthly basis in April amid concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, according to official data released on April 24. 
SPORTS Turkish football player dies in car accident

Turkish football player dies in car accident

Turkish football player Kaan Öztürk has died in a traffic accident, his club said on April 21. 