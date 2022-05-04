Court warns Fenerbahçe player Berisha over domestic violence

  • May 04 2022 07:00:00

Court warns Fenerbahçe player Berisha over domestic violence

ISTANBUL
Court warns Fenerbahçe player Berisha over domestic violence

Prominent Turkish sports club Fenerbahçe’s German football player Mergim Berisha has been given a restraining order by a court in Istanbul over his fiancée’s violence complaint.

The First Family Court in the Anatolian side of the metropolis has barred Berisha from visiting Vesa Vllasaliu’s places of residence and business for two months. He was also ordered not to get into contact with her during the same period.

If he acts against the verdict, he will face a jail time of between three days and a month, the court said.

In the complaint issued by Vllasaliu, Berisha was charged with resorting to violence in the flat they were sharing in the district of Ümraniye. Then she was denied entry to the estate and her personal belongings were not handed over to her.

The couple was expected to get married next month.

Berisha was born in Germany to Kosovan parents in 1998. The center-forward player’s contract with Fenerbahçe currently expires on June 30, 2025. His current market value is estimated at $8.2 million, although it peaked at around $11 million in December 2020.

He scored only four goals in the 22 Süper Lig games he appeared in this season and two goals in the six European League games.

Previously, he played for Austrian teams RB Salzburg, Altach and Liefering, as well as the German football club Magdeburg.

Turkey, Domestic Violence,

ARTS & LIFE Johnny Depp was to have earned $22.5 mn for ‘Pirates’ 6

Johnny Depp was to have earned $22.5 mn for ‘Pirates’ 6
MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul Airport breaks record for number of flights, passengers

    Istanbul Airport breaks record for number of flights, passengers

  2. Turkey to launch new project for return of 1 million Syrians

    Turkey to launch new project for return of 1 million Syrians

  3. Eid holiday starts with rainfall across country

    Eid holiday starts with rainfall across country

  4. Russian forces storming Mariupol plant: Ukrainian fighters

    Russian forces storming Mariupol plant: Ukrainian fighters

  5. Indoor mask mandate to be lifted fully in 10 days: Expert

    Indoor mask mandate to be lifted fully in 10 days: Expert
Recommended
Eastern Express serves over 12,000 travelers since December

Eastern Express serves over 12,000 travelers since December
Russian musician turns to east after war broke out

Russian musician turns to east after war broke out
Turkey’s first woman sniper urges personal disarmament

Turkey’s first woman sniper urges personal disarmament
No COVID test requirement for entry to Greece, Kyrgyzstan

No COVID test requirement for entry to Greece, Kyrgyzstan
COVID figures down drastically, but pandemic is not over yet

COVID figures down drastically, but pandemic is not over yet
Turkey reports 1,193 new coronavirus cases, 10 more deaths

Turkey reports 1,193 new coronavirus cases, 10 more deaths
WORLD Biden restores celebration of Eid al-Fitr at White House

Biden restores celebration of Eid al-Fitr at White House

President Joe Biden celebrated Eid al-Fitr on Monday, restoring celebrations of the Muslim holiday marking the end of Ramadan at the White House after his predecessor scrapped them.

ECONOMY Turkey to become one of top solar panel producers: Minister

Turkey to become one of top solar panel producers: Minister

Turkey aims to increase its solar power panel production capacity to 9,110 megawatts by 2023 and become one of the top three producers in the world in this field, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez has said.

SPORTS Şırnak to host first international tennis cup

Şırnak to host first international tennis cup

With the participation of some 150 athletes from 15 countries, the eastern province of Şırnak, once associated with terror, is now preparing to host its first international tennis tournament, the country’s sports and youth minister has said.