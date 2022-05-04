Court warns Fenerbahçe player Berisha over domestic violence

ISTANBUL

Prominent Turkish sports club Fenerbahçe’s German football player Mergim Berisha has been given a restraining order by a court in Istanbul over his fiancée’s violence complaint.

The First Family Court in the Anatolian side of the metropolis has barred Berisha from visiting Vesa Vllasaliu’s places of residence and business for two months. He was also ordered not to get into contact with her during the same period.

If he acts against the verdict, he will face a jail time of between three days and a month, the court said.

In the complaint issued by Vllasaliu, Berisha was charged with resorting to violence in the flat they were sharing in the district of Ümraniye. Then she was denied entry to the estate and her personal belongings were not handed over to her.

The couple was expected to get married next month.

Berisha was born in Germany to Kosovan parents in 1998. The center-forward player’s contract with Fenerbahçe currently expires on June 30, 2025. His current market value is estimated at $8.2 million, although it peaked at around $11 million in December 2020.

He scored only four goals in the 22 Süper Lig games he appeared in this season and two goals in the six European League games.

Previously, he played for Austrian teams RB Salzburg, Altach and Liefering, as well as the German football club Magdeburg.