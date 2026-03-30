Court rules Galata Tower to remain under state foundations authority

ISTANBUL

An Istanbul court has ruled that the management and ownership of Galata Tower will remain with the General Directorate of Foundations, rejecting a legal challenge filed by the Istanbul Municipality.

In a statement shared on social media, the foundation said the court dismissed the municipality’s request to return the landmark’s ownership.

The institution emphasized that, based on historical records and current legislation, the tower will continue to be administered as a state-controlled foundation property.

“With this ruling, the legal process concerning our cultural heritage, Galata Tower, has reached a definitive conclusion,” it said.

The centuries-old tower, one of Istanbul’s most recognizable landmarks overlooking the Golden Horn, had long been owned and operated by the municipality.

However, shortly after the 2019 local elections, the foundation initiated proceedings to reclaim ownership under Türkiye’s foundations law.

The municipality challenged the move in court, arguing the transfer was unlawful and seeking a stay of execution.

Despite ongoing legal proceedings, the title deed was transferred to the foundation’s authority through the land registry, and the site was later handed over to the Culture and Tourism Ministry for restoration.

While some lower courts initially ruled in favor of suspending the transfer, higher court decisions ultimately upheld the foundation's claim.

An iconic symbol of Istanbul’s skyline, Galata Tower continues to draw strong interest from both domestic and international visitors. In 2025 alone, the historic structure welcomed 951,338 visitors, underscoring its status as one of Türkiye’s most popular cultural sites.