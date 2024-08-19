Court releases influencer Dilan Polat pending trial

Court releases influencer Dilan Polat pending trial

ISTANBUL
Court releases influencer Dilan Polat pending trial

An Istanbul court has ordered the release of influencer Dilan Polat, who was arrested with her husband, Engin Polat, last November as part of a large-scale money laundering investigation.

The decision on Aug. 19 follows an objection to her continued detention.

The indictment against the couple seeks a combined 20 to 40 years in prison. The charges include establishing and managing a criminal organization, laundering assets derived from crimes and violating laws on organizing betting and games of chance.

Despite Dilan Polat’s release, her husband remains in detention.

The high-profile couple, widely recognized for their lavish and luxurious lifestyle, is scheduled to stand trial on Sept. 4.

Their legal troubles began after an investigation by the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK), which led to the seizure of the couple's assets.

The board's report alleges that the Polats issued fake invoices to the accounts of their first-degree relatives, falsely indicating business transactions with companies in liquidation.

These funds, reportedly amounting to millions of dollars, were transferred between companies owned by family members before being consolidated into a firm under Engin Polat's control.

Authorities confirmed that the laundered money was used to purchase numerous real estate properties and luxury vehicles, some of which were later repurposed as police cars or displayed in Istanbul's Taksim Square.

The report also said Dilan Polat may have used fraudulent documents to reduce the tax base on income from her online sales, and that the couple used beauty centers and products as part of their money laundering operations.

Their arrest dominated headlines across Türkiye last year, sparking a broader crackdown on other influencers, with investigations and asset seizures extending to dozens of individuals in the social media world.

Influencer, released,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Shooting targets Palestinian businessman, driver killed in Istanbul

Shooting targets Palestinian businessman, driver killed in Istanbul
LATEST NEWS

  1. Shooting targets Palestinian businessman, driver killed in Istanbul

    Shooting targets Palestinian businessman, driver killed in Istanbul

  2. Court releases influencer Dilan Polat pending trial

    Court releases influencer Dilan Polat pending trial

  3. Blinken meets Israeli leaders at 'decisive moment' for Gaza talks

    Blinken meets Israeli leaders at 'decisive moment' for Gaza talks

  4. UN says malnutrition crisis worsening in Mideast, N Africa

    UN says malnutrition crisis worsening in Mideast, N Africa

  5. Israeli gov’t backtracks on plan of full embargo on Turkish imports: Report

    Israeli gov’t backtracks on plan of full embargo on Turkish imports: Report
Recommended
Shooting targets Palestinian businessman, driver killed in Istanbul

Shooting targets Palestinian businessman, driver killed in Istanbul
AKP to hold October workshop on new charter draft

AKP to hold October workshop on new charter draft
Major wildfires under control in country’s west

Major wildfires under control in country’s west
CHPs Özel holds talks with Palestinian leader

CHP's Özel holds talks with Palestinian leader
Bodrum hosts luxury yachts of world’s elite

Bodrum hosts luxury yachts of world’s elite
‘Tersane Istanbul’ nears completion

‘Tersane Istanbul’ nears completion
WORLD Blinken meets Israeli leaders at decisive moment for Gaza talks

Blinken meets Israeli leaders at 'decisive moment' for Gaza talks

Top U.S. diplomat Antony Blinken on Monday urged Israel and Hamas not to derail negotiations that he said may be a "last opportunity" to secure a Gaza truce and hostage release deal.
ECONOMY Machinery exports reaches $15.8 billion in 7 months

Machinery exports reaches $15.8 billion in 7 months

Türkiye’s total machinery exports, including free zones, amounted to $15.8 billion in the January-July period, according to the Machinery Exporters Association (MAİB) on Monday.
SPORTS I’m no magician, Mourinho says after draw

I’m no magician, Mourinho says after draw

Göztepe came from two goals behind and scored a last-minute goal to hold Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe to a 2-2 draw at home in a Turkish Süper Lig match on Aug. 17, prompting the Portuguese coach to warn his players that they should have done everything to keep the lead.
﻿