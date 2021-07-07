Court releases ex-HDP MP Gergerlioğlu

  July 07 2021

ANKARA
A Turkish court on July 7 ruled in favor of releasing the former Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) lawmaker Ömer Faruk Gergerlioğlu from jail, after a top court ruling that his rights were violated.

Gergerlioğlu was imprisoned on April 2 after a High Court approved a 2.5-year jail term over allegations of “supporting terrorism” on Feb. 19 and he was unseated from parliament.

The General Assembly of the Constitutional Court on July 1 decided the violation of the rights of Gergerlioğlu should pave the way for his release.

The court unanimously decided that Gergerlioğlu’s “right to be elected and to engage in political activities” and “the right to personal freedom and security” were violated as his rights were protected by article 67 of the Constitution.

The lower court on July 7 complied with the top court's verdict and ordered the former lawmaker's release.

 

