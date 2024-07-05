Court releases 10 in case of ex-nationalist leader murder

Court releases 10 in case of ex-nationalist leader murder

ANKARA
Court releases 10 in case of ex-nationalist leader murder

In a new development on the case involving the murder of the former head of the ultra-nationalist group Gray Wolves, an Ankara court has rendered an interim decision, releasing 10 defendants under judicial control and imposing a travel ban.

The incident occurred on Dec. 30, 2022, when Sinan Ateş was fatally shot by gunman Eray Özyağcı as he left his office in the capital's Çukurambar quarter.

The murder and subsequent interrogation have garnered extensive media coverage, with the inaugural hearing attended by prominent political figures.

The first hearing, which commenced on July 1 and spanned five days, involved the testimonies of various witnesses and defendants throughout the week.

The court acceded to the plaintiff's attorneys' request to solicit assistance from the United States in decrypting the cell phones of defendants Serdar Öktem and Mustafa Ensar Aykal.

Conversely, the court dismissed the request to investigate the allegation that defendant Tolgahan Demirbaş was nabbed while in the residence of former MP Olcay Kılavuz.

Considering the extant evidence and the duration of their pre-trial detention, the court decreed the release of 10 out of the 22 defendants.

The subsequent hearing is scheduled for July 19, local media said.

During the hearings, gunman Özyağcı denied the allegations and claimed someone else killed Ateş.

Asserting his role as the "mastermind," Çep told the court that he was the instigator of the incident but denied any intention to kill Ateş.

Özyağcı asserted that a financial dispute between Çep and Ateş had prompted Çep to send him to Ankara with instructions to shoot Ateş in the legs. Çep claimed that the incident was not a political case but that he and Ateş agreed to intervene in a case in the judiciary and that he had paid money, but Ateş did not fulfill his promise.

Amid widespread assertions that the murder was politically driven, critics have decried the one-year delay in preparing the indictment.

Türkiye, ex nationalist leader,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israel says negotiators to hold fresh Gaza truce talks next week

Israel says negotiators to hold fresh Gaza truce talks next week
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israel says negotiators to hold fresh Gaza truce talks next week

    Israel says negotiators to hold fresh Gaza truce talks next week

  2. Stubborn Biden dismisses calls to quit in key TV interview

    Stubborn Biden dismisses calls to quit in key TV interview

  3. Kiev, allies slam Orban for Ukraine talks with Putin

    Kiev, allies slam Orban for Ukraine talks with Putin

  4. Starmer begins UK 'rebuild' after landslide election win

    Starmer begins UK 'rebuild' after landslide election win

  5. Switzerland tries to even out visitors

    Switzerland tries to even out visitors
Recommended
Lawyers call for harsher penalties over stray bullet incidents

Lawyers call for harsher penalties over stray bullet incidents
Turkish wedding gowns garner attention with surge in export

Turkish wedding gowns garner attention with surge in export
Istanbul set to host European Para Youth Games in 2025

Istanbul set to host European Para Youth Games in 2025
Turkish sports commentator enters Guinness World Records

Turkish sports commentator enters Guinness World Records
Türkiye slams Israeli move to expand West Bank settlements

Türkiye slams Israeli move to expand West Bank settlements
Education minister rules out talks with CHP counterpart

Education minister rules out talks with CHP counterpart
WORLD Israel says negotiators to hold fresh Gaza truce talks next week

Israel says negotiators to hold fresh Gaza truce talks next week

Israel said Friday that "gaps" remained with Hamas on how to secure a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release but that it will send a delegation for fresh talks with Qatari mediators next week.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Türkiye says ‘deeply regrets’ Demirals suspension

Türkiye says ‘deeply regrets’ Demiral's suspension

Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Friday that it "deeply regrets" Turkish national team player Merih Demiral's suspension by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) for two matches over his alleged nationalist gesture during the Türkiye-Austria Euro 2024 elimination match.
﻿