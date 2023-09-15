Court overrules closure of leading women's rights group

Court overrules closure of leading women's rights group

ISTANBUL
Court overrules closure of leading womens rights group

An Istanbul court has rejected prosecutor attempts to shut down a leading anti-femicide campaign group on charges of violating administrative laws and "morality."

Cheers from the We Will Stop Femicide Platform members and supporters went up in Istanbul's main courthouse when the presiding judge dropped the case after four hearings stretching over 15 months.

"We will continue to fight. We will not give up our rights and political struggle," the campaign group's secretary-general Fidan Ataselim said after the hearing.

Police cordoned off the courthouse and detained two supporters of the campaign group ahead of the closely watched verdict.

Prosecutors had asked the court to close the group for "acting against the law and morality" in hearings that had stretched out for more than a year. The group called the charges political and said it was never presented with an explanation as to which laws it was supposed to have violated.

The NGO was established 12 years ago to protest against the murders of women in the country but has since become one of Türkiye's most prominent social movements. It has organized several mass demonstrations over the increasing number of femicides.

The platform says 403 women were murdered in Türkiye last year and 423 in 2021.

Turkish,

ARTS & LIFE Fraud called on non-humans presented in Mexican Congress

Fraud called on non-humans presented in Mexican Congress
LATEST NEWS

  1. Fraud called on non-humans presented in Mexican Congress

    Fraud called on non-humans presented in Mexican Congress

  2. ChatGPT diagnoses ER patients 'like human doctor'

    ChatGPT diagnoses ER patients 'like human doctor'

  3. London's V&A hosts new Chanel exhibition

    London's V&A hosts new Chanel exhibition

  4. Companies’ profits soared last year, show data

    Companies’ profits soared last year, show data

  5. Required reserves for KKM hiked to 25 percent

    Required reserves for KKM hiked to 25 percent
Recommended
Türkiye sees surge in high school graduates among young adults: Report

Türkiye sees surge in high school graduates among young adults: Report
Teams launch 2,000-km plastic collection trek

Teams launch 2,000-km plastic collection trek
Cappadocia seeks to expand UNESCO status

Cappadocia seeks to expand UNESCO status
Climbers reach Mount Ağrı summit amidst hard conditions

Climbers reach Mount Ağrı summit amidst hard conditions
Erdoğan reiterates pledge to build Century of Türkiye

Erdoğan reiterates pledge to build 'Century of Türkiye'
Zangezur corridor is ‘key path to regional peace’: Ankara

Zangezur corridor is ‘key path to regional peace’: Ankara

WORLD Tech industry leaders endorse regulating AI at rare summit in Washington

Tech industry leaders endorse regulating AI at rare summit in Washington

The nation's biggest technology executives on Wednesday loosely endorsed the idea of government regulations for artificial intelligence at an unusual closed-door meeting in the U.S. Senate. But there is little consensus on what regulation would look like, and the political path for legislation is difficult.

ECONOMY Companies’ profits soared last year, show data

Companies’ profits soared last year, show data

The combined net profit of nearly 1 million enterprises in Türkiye leaped 423 percent in 2022 from 2021 to stand at 1.5 trillion Turkish Liras ($56 billion), according to a survey jointly carried out by the Central Bank and the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).
SPORTS Flick convinced right man for Germany job

Flick 'convinced' right man for Germany job 

Hansi Flick said he remained "convinced" he was the right man to lead Germany to Euro 2024, despite a 4-1 humiliation by Japan in a friendly in Wolfsburg on Sept. 9.