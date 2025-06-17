Court orders release of far-right party leader Özdağ

ISTANBUL

An Istanbul court on June 17 ordered the release of far-right Victory Party leader Ümit Özdağ nearly five months after he was arrested on charges of inciting hatred and enmity among the public.

At the second hearing of the case, Özdağ and his legal team presented their defense against charges stemming from statements he made as far back as 2020, particularly those targeting Syrians residing in Türkiye.

Prosecutors alleged that Özdağ’s rhetoric helped fuel anti-Syrian unrest, including violent incidents in the central province of Kayseri in July 2024, when tensions escalated following reports that a Syrian refugee abused a child. During the unrest, local residents attacked homes and businesses belonging to Syrians.

Known for his staunchly anti-immigrant stance, Özdağ has consistently called for the mass deportation of refugees.

At the June 17 hearing, the prosecutor increased the earlier requested sentence of four years up to seven years, citing the "repetitive nature" of the offense.

However, the judges found Özdağ guilty of the charges and sentenced him to two years in prison but ordered his release without any judicial supervision.

Özdağ had been in pre-trial arrest since January, charged with “publicly inciting hatred and enmity through mass media in a continuous manner.”

In his defense, Özdağ criticized the prosecutor’s decision to seek a harsher sentence, arguing that the move was motivated by the events in Kayseri. “So, all my followers just happen to live in Kayseri?” he asked. “Are we to believe that people there weren’t enraged by that vile act itself, but only because I posted about it?”

The initial hearing was held on June 11, during which the court ruled to keep Özdağ in custody.

Özdağ is subject to another case as he allegedly insulted President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during a speech on Jan. 19. He appeared in court on that charge on April 29, with proceedings adjourned until Sept. 10.