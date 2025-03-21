Court orders house arrest for journalist Saymaz

ISTANBUL
A court in Istanbul has placed renowned journalist İsmail Saymaz under house arrest in connection with his alleged involvement in the 2013 Gezi Park protests.

Saymaz was detained on March 19 on charges of participating in the demonstrations and deliberately disseminating misleading information about the demonstrations, which initially erupted in opposition to a contentious redevelopment project aiming to construct a replica of Ottoman-era barracks in Istanbul’s central park and soon evolved into a broader movement nearly twelve years ago.

On March 21, the presiding judge imposed a judicial control measure stipulating that Saymaz must not leave his residence.

“Since June 1, 2013, I have covered the Gezi events as a reporter. I relayed the developments with impartiality and journalistic integrity,” Saymaz said in a statement issued via his lawyer in response to the allegations leveled against him.

Saymaz further underscored that he had refrained from making any statements that could be construed as incitement and contended that the legal proceedings against him constituted an attempt to stifle his journalistic endeavors.

The prosecution, however, asserted that Saymaz sought to amplify the protests nationwide. Prosecutors further alleged that he maintained communication with Osman Kavala concerning the establishment of a news platform and a prospective television channel.

Kavala, who was convicted of masterminding the demonstrations, is currently serving a life sentence.

