Court orders CHP leader to pay Erdoğan compensation over ‘offshore’ claims 

  • July 16 2020 16:20:00

Court orders CHP leader to pay Erdoğan compensation over ‘offshore’ claims 

ANKARA
Court orders CHP leader to pay Erdoğan compensation over ‘offshore’ claims

 

A Turkish court has ordered main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu to pay a compensation of 359,000 Turkish Liras to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his family over allegations that the latter had transferred money into offshore accounts in the tax haven of Isle of Man. 

Previously on July 18, 2018, the Anatolia 20th Court of First Instance ruled for compensation but was overturned by the Court of Appeals. The new ruling came after the case reappeared in court again.

The complaint filed by Erdoğan was amid a row over offshore accounts that Kılıçdaroğlu alleged the president and his relatives hold in the Isle of Man, a self-governing British Crown dependency in the Irish Sea between England and Ireland.

In his parliament addressing in 2017, Kılıçdaroğlu said that the president’s close circle engaged in a multi-million-dollar traffic through an offshore company in Isle of Man, later providing receipts of the transfers too.

Erdoğan, however, accused Kılıçdaroğlu of “lying,” saying the five people named “received money because they had sold their existing companies.” “Money was not sent there,” the president had said.

Turkey, man island,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Sinkholes in central Turkey raise fears among locals

    Sinkholes in central Turkey raise fears among locals

  2. Seven killed in reconnaissance plane crash in Van

    Seven killed in reconnaissance plane crash in Van

  3. Culture and Tourism Ministry hands over some services at Hagia Sophia to Diyanet

    Culture and Tourism Ministry hands over some services at Hagia Sophia to Diyanet

  4. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  5. Daily virus cases continue to decline in Turkey

    Daily virus cases continue to decline in Turkey
Recommended
CHP leader says his party doesn’t forget July 15 martyrs

CHP leader says his party doesn’t forget July 15 martyrs
Bar associations law undermines Turkeys unity: CHP head

Bar associations law undermines Turkey's unity: CHP head
Fight against FETÖ will continue relentlessly, says Turkey’s communications director

Fight against FETÖ will continue relentlessly, says Turkey’s communications director
CHP will appeal to top court to annul amendments on bar associations

CHP will appeal to top court to annul amendments on bar associations
İYİ Party leader urges President Erdoğan not to impose further restrictions on social media

İYİ Party leader urges President Erdoğan not to impose further restrictions on social media
AKP’s Şentop re-elected as parliament speaker

AKP’s Şentop re-elected as parliament speaker
WORLD Twitter accounts of Apple, Musk, Gates, others hit in major hack

Twitter accounts of Apple, Musk, Gates, others hit in major hack

The official Twitter accounts of Apple, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and others were hijacked on July 15 by scammers trying to dupe people into sending cryptocurrency bitcoin, in a massive hack.   
ECONOMY Hoteliers look forward to host Russian tourists

Hoteliers look forward to host Russian tourists

Turkish tourism managers are very keen about the resumption of flights between Turkey and Russia after the Turkish transportation minister announced that the two countries have agreed to restart air travel.
SPORTS 5 Turkish athletes book spot at 2020 Paralympic Games

5 Turkish athletes book spot at 2020 Paralympic Games

The Turkish Sports Federation for the Physically Disabled announced on July 14 that five Turkish table tennis players have qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.