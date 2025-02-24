Court halts TV series on Turkish author following complaint from family

ISTANBUL

An Istanbul court has ordered the suspension of the TV series “Şakir Paşa Ailesi: Mucizeler ve Skandallar” after complaints from the descendants of Şakir Paşa and his son, Cevat Şakir Kabaağaçlı, known as the "Fisherman of Halicarnassus."

Kabaağaçlı was a Turkish writer and intellectual renowned for his works on Aegean culture, nature and mythology. Exiled to Bodrum for a political offense, he transformed his punishment into inspiration, popularizing the region through his novels and essays.

A family statement condemned the series for allegedly distorting historical facts and damaging the reputation of their ancestors.

The ruling mandates an immediate halt to both the airing of existing episodes and the production of new ones. According to sources, the series’ producers plan to appeal the decision on Feb. 24.

This is not the first disruption to the show’s production. Filming was previously paused due to a fire on set.

Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK) President Ebubekir Şahin commented on the ruling. Citing legal principles, he stated that while media content cannot be censored or pre-approved before broadcast, legislative and executive organs and the administration are obliged to comply with court decisions.

“These organs and the administration cannot change court decisions in any way and cannot delay their execution,” he added.

Şahin also stressed RTÜK’s responsibility to protect personal honor and dignity from defamation in the media, noting that attacks on individuals’ reputations can be more impactful when disseminated via television. He highlighted that such cases remain relevant even after a broadcast ends due to their lasting influence.