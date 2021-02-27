Court gives five times aggravated life sentences to serial killer

  • February 27 2021 07:00:00

Court gives five times aggravated life sentences to serial killer

ORDU
Court gives five times aggravated life sentences to serial killer

A Turkish court on Feb. 25 handed down five sentences of aggravated life imprisonment plus an additional 24 years in jail to a man who implicated in up to 12 murders mainly targeting elderly couples.

At the trial’s final hearing at a courthouse in the Black Sea province of Ordu’s Ünye district, Mehmet Ali Çayıroğlu, who is accused of killing 12 people by burning them alive, pled not guilty to the charges.

The court convicted Çayıroğlu for the “deliberate murders” of five elderly people and “qualified looting” on the grounds that he stole his victims’ belongings.

He was acquitted of another murder case due to lack of evidence and a separate trial is pending for the death of another man in Akkuş district.

Another investigation is ongoing into whether the suspect was involved in the February 2018 deaths of an elderly woman and her two daughters in a village in Samsun.

Çayıroğlu, who went to mountain villages on the pretext of buying animals for his farm, identified defenseless or old people living alone. Later, he started to enter the houses of his victims by wearing a military uniform.

Downloading a radio voice application on his smartphone to make the soldier in disguise believable, Çayıroğlu tied the victims with plastic handcuffs and seized their animals, money and gold in the meantime.

Çayıroğlu made some of his murders look like accidents by turning on the gas used for heating in homes or he set fire to the houses and watched the victims burn alive, according to the indictment.

Turkey, serial killer,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Expert warns of dust clouds heading from Europe

    Expert warns of dust clouds heading from Europe

  2. US has not replied to Turkey’s letter on S-400s: Defense minister

    US has not replied to Turkey’s letter on S-400s: Defense minister

  3. Turkey opposes all type of coups, Erdoğan says

    Turkey opposes all type of coups, Erdoğan says

  4. Turkey pledges disaster support to Croatia

    Turkey pledges disaster support to Croatia

  5. Turkey slams Dutch government’s recognition of 1915 events

    Turkey slams Dutch government’s recognition of 1915 events
Recommended
Smartphone campaign launched for domestic violence victims

Smartphone campaign launched for domestic violence victims
Turkish university working on solutions to reduce price of artificial meat

Turkish university working on solutions to reduce price of artificial meat
Turkey pledges disaster support to Croatia

Turkey pledges disaster support to Croatia
Turkey opposes all type of coups, Erdoğan says

Turkey opposes all type of coups, Erdoğan says
US has not replied to Turkey’s letter on S-400s: Defense minister

US has not replied to Turkey’s letter on S-400s: Defense minister
Woman with ALS disease to donate book profits

Woman with ALS disease to donate book profits
WORLD US, EU say vaccine programs on track as global deaths hit 2.5 mln

US, EU say vaccine programs on track as global deaths hit 2.5 mln

The United States on Feb. 25 hailed progress in turning around its troubled Covid-19 vaccine rollout, and the European Union said it was also on track to meet jab targets as global coronavirus deaths topped 2.5 million.
ECONOMY Economists expect rise in Turkeys February inflation

Economists expect rise in Turkey's February inflation

Turkey's annual inflation rate is projected to rise to 15.45% in February, an Anadolu Agency survey found on Feb. 26. 
SPORTS Fenerbahçe suffers shock defeat at home

Fenerbahçe suffers shock defeat at home

Göztepe edged out Fenerbahçe 1-0 on Feb. 21 in a Turkish Süper Lig game, giving Yellow Canaries a shock defeat.