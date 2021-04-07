Coup plotters get aggravated life sentences

A Turkish court on April 7 handed down aggravated life sentences to several convicts for their involvement in the 2016 defeated coup in Turkey, according to judicial sources.

The 19th Ankara Heavy Criminal Court gave an aggravated life sentence to Ümit Gencer, a former lieutenant colonel who forced an anchorwoman to read out the military coup order on the state television TRT, for "violating the constitutional order.”

Muhammet Tanju Poshor, a former colonel who ordered to take control of the TRT building, was handed down two aggravated life sentences.

Fedakar Akça, a former major who led a team that went from the Presidential Guard Regiment to the General Staff Headquarters, was also given an aggravated life sentence.

Osman Koltarla, a former major responsible for the security of the Presidential Complex, was sentenced to life in prison.

FETÖ and its US-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people killed and 2,734 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

