Country’s west hit by downpours

ISTANBUL

A wave of cold weather from the Balkans entered the country from the west late on Feb. 1, causing heavy precipitation in many provinces on Feb. 2.

Many roads in the southwestern province of Muğla’s world-famous tourism hotspot Bodrum flooded, and the residents of the northwestern provinces of Tekirdağ, Kırklareli and Edirne had to manage heavy traffic due to the downpours.

Late on Feb. 2, the heavy rainfalls also arrived in the European side of Istanbul. The metropolis will witness precipitation until the weekend, the Turkish State Meteorological Service said in a statement.

Meteorologists also made a frost warning for many Central Anatolian provinces and heavy snowfall for eastern cities.

“Winds with a speed up to 90 kilometers per hour may occur in some Black Sea provinces,” the service warned.

The experts especially pointed to the heavy snowfalls in the Central Anatolian province of Eskişehir.

“In the first four months of 2021, a monthly average of 140 kilograms of precipitation fell on a square-meter in Eskişehir. The amount was 142.6 kilos only in January this year,” an official told İhlas News Agency.