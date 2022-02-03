Country’s west hit by downpours

  • February 03 2022 07:00:00

Country’s west hit by downpours

ISTANBUL
Country’s west hit by downpours

A wave of cold weather from the Balkans entered the country from the west late on Feb. 1, causing heavy precipitation in many provinces on Feb. 2.

Many roads in the southwestern province of Muğla’s world-famous tourism hotspot Bodrum flooded, and the residents of the northwestern provinces of Tekirdağ, Kırklareli and Edirne had to manage heavy traffic due to the downpours.

Late on Feb. 2, the heavy rainfalls also arrived in the European side of Istanbul. The metropolis will witness precipitation until the weekend, the Turkish State Meteorological Service said in a statement.

Meteorologists also made a frost warning for many Central Anatolian provinces and heavy snowfall for eastern cities.
“Winds with a speed up to 90 kilometers per hour may occur in some Black Sea provinces,” the service warned.

The experts especially pointed to the heavy snowfalls in the Central Anatolian province of Eskişehir.

“In the first four months of 2021, a monthly average of 140 kilograms of precipitation fell on a square-meter in Eskişehir. The amount was 142.6 kilos only in January this year,” an official told İhlas News Agency.

Rain, Turkey, Snow,

TURKEY Erdoğan embarks on Kiev visit, expresses support for sovereignty of Ukraine

Erdoğan embarks on Kiev visit, expresses support for sovereignty of Ukraine
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey may become global center for microchip production: Expert

    Turkey may become global center for microchip production: Expert

  2. Country’s west hit by downpours

    Country’s west hit by downpours

  3. Erdoğan due in Kiev to discuss Ukraine-Russia standoff

    Erdoğan due in Kiev to discuss Ukraine-Russia standoff

  4. Turkey slams Council of Europe for intervening in ongoing Kavala case

    Turkey slams Council of Europe for intervening in ongoing Kavala case

  5. Police crack down on major fraud network

    Police crack down on major fraud network
Recommended
Erdoğan expresses support for sovereignty of Ukraine

Erdoğan expresses support for sovereignty of Ukraine
Anti-viral pill to be used in COVID treatment, says Minister Koca

Anti-viral pill to be used in COVID treatment, says Minister Koca
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes Mediterranean Sea

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes Mediterranean Sea
Turkey, Armenia resume first flights in two years

Turkey, Armenia resume first flights in two years
Patriarch Bartholomew, Greek deputy minister attend ceremony on Gökçeada

Patriarch Bartholomew, Greek deputy minister attend ceremony on Gökçeada
Visit to Ka’aba on metaverse not real hajj, says Diyanet

Visit to Ka’aba on metaverse not real hajj, says Diyanet
Turkish Cypriot leader receives UN envoy, reiterates his 2-state solution

Turkish Cypriot leader receives UN envoy, reiterates his 2-state solution
WORLD US intelligence says directed energy could explain Havana syndrome

US intelligence says directed energy could explain Havana syndrome

Intense directed energy from an external source could have caused some cases of the debilitating so-called "Havana syndrome" among US diplomats, US intelligence said Wednesday, supporting the possibility of deliberate attacks.

ECONOMY Turkeys annual inflation at 48.69% in January

Turkey's annual inflation at 48.69% in January

Turkey’s annual inflation rate in January reached its highest level since April 2002, official data showed on Feb. 3. 
SPORTS One tree to be planted for every point Anadolu Efes scores

One tree to be planted for every point Anadolu Efes scores

Within the scope of a nature project, for every point an Anadolu Efes basketball player score against Asvel Villeurbanne in an Euroleague game, a tree will be planted across Turkey.