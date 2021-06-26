Country’s first spotter area opened at Istanbul Airport

ISTANBUL

Turkey’s first spotter area has been established for those who have interest in aircraft photography and aviation at the Istanbul Airport, officials announced on June 25.



Those who like to take photos of the aircrafts while landing or taking off are called “spotters” and the spotter area is a place a little far from the runaways serviced to the spotters only.



“The number of the spotters in Turkey is increasing by the day,” an official told Demirören News Agency.



Airport officials urged spotters to apply via www.istairport.com/tr/yolcu/havalimani-rehberi/spotter to obtain the legal permission to enter the spotter area.



Applications will be evaluated weekly and the spotters will enter the area with their apron identification cards, the officials noted.



At first, the spotter area will be in service only on Saturdays, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. “There will also be a service bus free of charge for the transportation of the spotters,” the officials added.