Country's exports soar to record $390 bln on Republic Day

ANKARA

Türkiye's total goods and services exports reached an all-time high of $390 billion as of Oct. 29, up from $50 million in 1923, coinciding with celebrations for the 102nd anniversary of the Turkish Republic.

"This success is the result of the determination of our producers, the diligence of our exporters, the courage of our entrepreneurs and the unity of our nation. It represents the quality, competitiveness and taste of Turkish goods and services," the Trade Ministry stated on Oct. 28.

From an export base dominated by agricultural products in 1923, Türkiye has diversified into high-value sectors like automotive and white goods.

Goods exports hit a record $270 billion by October 2025, surpassing the ministry's initial target for the year.

Türkiye's global export share climbed to a peak of 1.07 percent in 2024, from 0.55 percent in 2002 and an average of 0.38 percent between 1980 and 2000.

In 2024, exports exceeded $1 billion to 53 countries, setting new records in 60 nations. Additionally, 31 provinces achieved over $1 billion in annual exports and the number of exporting firms grew to 180,396.

Exports to the EU surged to a record $115.1 billion in 2024, from $11.3 billion in 1996, fueled by the Customs Union.

Türkiye's share in EU imports reached a high of 4 percent in 2024, up from 2.2 percent in 2002.

Industrial products made up 94.2 percent of total exports in 2024, compared to 21.2 percent in 1969, while machinery and vehicles accounted for 30.1 percent, up from 0.2 percent in 1969.

Medium-high and high-tech products comprised 41 percent of manufacturing exports in 2024, rising from 30.4 percent in 2002 and reaching 42.6 percent in the first nine months of 2025.

Türkiye's economy grew at an average annual rate of 5.4 percent from 2000 to 2024, ranking second among OECD countries.

From 1980 to 2002, Türkiye's growth averaged 3.9 percent, outpacing the global 3.1 percent. Between 2003 and 2024, it hit 5.5 percent, 1.9 points above the world average.

GDP expanded fivefold to $1.36 trillion in 2024, placing 17th globally, from $238.7 billion and 21st in 2002.

Per capita GDP rose to $15,325 in 2024 from $3,616 in 2002, climbing from 35 percent to over 70 percent of the OECD average on purchasing power parity.