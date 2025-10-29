Country's exports soar to record $390 bln on Republic Day

Country's exports soar to record $390 bln on Republic Day

ANKARA
Countrys exports soar to record $390 bln on Republic Day

Türkiye's total goods and services exports reached an all-time high of $390 billion as of Oct. 29, up from $50 million in 1923, coinciding with celebrations for the 102nd anniversary of the Turkish Republic.

"This success is the result of the determination of our producers, the diligence of our exporters, the courage of our entrepreneurs and the unity of our nation. It represents the quality, competitiveness and taste of Turkish goods and services," the Trade Ministry stated on Oct. 28.

From an export base dominated by agricultural products in 1923, Türkiye has diversified into high-value sectors like automotive and white goods.

Goods exports hit a record $270 billion by October 2025, surpassing the ministry's initial target for the year.

Türkiye's global export share climbed to a peak of 1.07 percent in 2024, from 0.55 percent in 2002 and an average of 0.38 percent between 1980 and 2000.

In 2024, exports exceeded $1 billion to 53 countries, setting new records in 60 nations. Additionally, 31 provinces achieved over $1 billion in annual exports and the number of exporting firms grew to 180,396.

Exports to the EU surged to a record $115.1 billion in 2024, from $11.3 billion in 1996, fueled by the Customs Union.

Türkiye's share in EU imports reached a high of 4 percent in 2024, up from 2.2 percent in 2002.

Industrial products made up 94.2 percent of total exports in 2024, compared to 21.2 percent in 1969, while machinery and vehicles accounted for 30.1 percent, up from 0.2 percent in 1969.

Medium-high and high-tech products comprised 41 percent of manufacturing exports in 2024, rising from 30.4 percent in 2002 and reaching 42.6 percent in the first nine months of 2025.

Türkiye's economy grew at an average annual rate of 5.4 percent from 2000 to 2024, ranking second among OECD countries.

From 1980 to 2002, Türkiye's growth averaged 3.9 percent, outpacing the global 3.1 percent. Between 2003 and 2024, it hit 5.5 percent, 1.9 points above the world average.

GDP expanded fivefold to $1.36 trillion in 2024, placing 17th globally, from $238.7 billion and 21st in 2002.

Per capita GDP rose to $15,325 in 2024 from $3,616 in 2002, climbing from 35 percent to over 70 percent of the OECD average on purchasing power parity.

 

Republic Day,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye–Syria transit corridor to be opened next year: Trade minister

Türkiye–Syria transit corridor to be opened next year: Trade minister
LATEST NEWS

  1. Togg launches into European market in its third year

    Togg launches into European market in its third year

  2. Türkiye–Syria transit corridor to be opened next year: Trade minister

    Türkiye–Syria transit corridor to be opened next year: Trade minister

  3. Israel hits another Gaza target after deadliest night since truce

    Israel hits another Gaza target after deadliest night since truce

  4. Divided US Fed backs second quarter-point rate cut of 2025

    Divided US Fed backs second quarter-point rate cut of 2025

  5. Özel vows to expand civil liberties under CHP rule

    Özel vows to expand civil liberties under CHP rule
Recommended
Divided US Fed backs second quarter-point rate cut of 2025

Divided US Fed backs second quarter-point rate cut of 2025
Türkiye seeks to attract global tech giants, says Şimşek

Türkiye seeks to attract global tech giants, says Şimşek
Postal services sector revenue surges 37.4 pct in first half

Postal services sector revenue surges 37.4 pct in first half
UPS deepens job cuts on reduced Amazon deliveries

UPS deepens job cuts on reduced Amazon deliveries
Iran proposes regional currency to boost trade

Iran proposes regional currency to boost trade
Microsoft holds 27 pct of OpenAI in a revamped partnership

Microsoft holds 27 pct of OpenAI in a revamped partnership
WORLD Israel hits another Gaza target after deadliest night since truce

Israel hits another Gaza target after deadliest night since truce

Israel said it struck an arms dump in Gaza on Wednesday, hours after the deadliest night of bombing since the start of a U.S.-brokered truce, warning it would continue to operate to take out perceived threats.
ECONOMY Türkiye–Syria transit corridor to be opened next year: Trade minister

Türkiye–Syria transit corridor to be opened next year: Trade minister

The Türkiye–Syria transit corridor will allow Turkish trucks to reach Jordan and Gulf countries by road when it is fully operational next year after issues like visa and road rehabilitation in Syria are resolved, Turkish trade minister told state-run Anadolu Agency.
SPORTS Hundreds of Turkish referees found to place bets, says football federation head

Hundreds of Turkish referees found to place bets, says football federation head

Hundreds of referees officiating in professional leagues have been involved in betting activities, Turkish Football Federation (TFF) President İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu has revealed in what he described as a sign of “corruption” in Turkish football.
﻿