Country to witness rain during Eid holiday

ISTANBUL

Torrential rains are expected throughout the country as of April 18, while the precipitation will also last during the Eid al-Fitr holiday, according to the latest weather report of the Turkish State Meteorological Service.

The country will be partly and very cloudy, as rainfall is expected as well as thundery showers in Marmara and some parts of the Aegean, the Central Anatolian, and the Black Sea regions, meteorologists said.

The bureau also warned citizens to be cautious against possible hazards such as flooding, local hail and strong winds that may be caused by torrential rains, which are expected to be strong the northwestern provinces of Çanakkale, Edirne, Kırklareli and Tekirdağ in the afternoon on April 18.

Torrential rain will batter the whole of Türkiye on the first day of the holiday (April 21), the report said, elaborating that the precipitation will continue during the Eid al-Fitr. The Marmara region and Istanbul will witness clear weather again on the last day, April 23, it added.

Air temperatures, meanwhile, will above the seasonal norms in the inner and eastern regions and around the seasonal norms in the western regions, according to the report. There will be no significant change in other places, it added.

The wind is expected to blow strong from the south in western and inner provinces, while there is danger of avalanche in eastern Black Sea and on the slopes of Eastern Anatolia with high snow cover.