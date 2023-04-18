Country to witness rain during Eid holiday

Country to witness rain during Eid holiday

ISTANBUL
Country to witness rain during Eid holiday

Torrential rains are expected throughout the country as of April 18, while the precipitation will also last during the Eid al-Fitr holiday, according to the latest weather report of the Turkish State Meteorological Service.

The country will be partly and very cloudy, as rainfall is expected as well as thundery showers in Marmara and some parts of the Aegean, the Central Anatolian, and the Black Sea regions, meteorologists said.

The bureau also warned citizens to be cautious against possible hazards such as flooding, local hail and strong winds that may be caused by torrential rains, which are expected to be strong the northwestern provinces of Çanakkale, Edirne, Kırklareli and Tekirdağ in the afternoon on April 18.

Torrential rain will batter the whole of Türkiye on the first day of the holiday (April 21), the report said, elaborating that the precipitation will continue during the Eid al-Fitr. The Marmara region and Istanbul will witness clear weather again on the last day, April 23, it added.

Air temperatures, meanwhile, will above the seasonal norms in the inner and eastern regions and around the seasonal norms in the western regions, according to the report. There will be no significant change in other places, it added.

The wind is expected to blow strong from the south in western and inner provinces, while there is danger of avalanche in eastern Black Sea and on the slopes of Eastern Anatolia with high snow cover.

TURKEY,

ARTS & LIFE Ramadan Camp reaches Muslim children across the globe

'Ramadan Camp' reaches Muslim children across the globe
LATEST NEWS

  1. 'Ramadan Camp' reaches Muslim children across the globe

    'Ramadan Camp' reaches Muslim children across the globe

  2. Ceramic tulips on display 

    Ceramic tulips on display 

  3. Turnover rises in organized retail industry

    Turnover rises in organized retail industry

  4. 'The Phantom of the Opera' closes after 35 years

    'The Phantom of the Opera' closes after 35 years

  5. Foreign assets stand at $303 billion

    Foreign assets stand at $303 billion
Recommended
Easter ceremony held among rubble of church

Easter ceremony held among rubble of church
Measures to be taken for buildings near Istanbul’s main highway

Measures to be taken for buildings near Istanbul’s main highway
Police bring down gang making illegal profit of 500 million liras

Police bring down gang making illegal profit of 500 million liras
Measures against rising sea levels a must: Expert

Measures against rising sea levels a must: Expert
World’s first UCAV ship docks in Istanbul

World’s first UCAV ship docks in Istanbul
Nine to race to be Burdur’s first female MP

Nine to race to be Burdur’s first female MP
WORLD Sudan battles intensify on 3rd day

Sudan battles intensify on 3rd day

As explosions and gunfire thundered outside, Sudanese huddled in their homes for a third day Monday in the capital Khartoum and other cities, while the army and a powerful rival force battled in the streets for control of the country.

ECONOMY Turnover rises in organized retail industry

Turnover rises in organized retail industry

Turnover in Türkiye’s organized retail sector started to increase in March after falling in February in the wake of the devastating earthquakes in the country’s southern provinces, said Sinan Öncel, the president of the United Brands Association (BMD).
SPORTS Kings edge Warriors in NBA playoff thriller

Kings edge Warriors in NBA playoff thriller

De’Aaron Fox scored 38 points and Malik Monk added 32 off the bench in leading the Sacramento Kings to a 126-123 victory over Golden State for their first NBA playoff triumph in 17 years.