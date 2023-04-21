Country not ready for big tremor: Parliamentary report

ANKARA

The parliamentary report prepared on the devastating Feb. 6 earthquakes has revealed that the country “was not ready for a big tremor,” urging the authorities to enact a roof law on disasters.

“Disasters experienced in the past have shown that our country was not ready for disaster and was also inadequate in the intervention and recovery stages,” the parliamentary report stated.

Noting that these vulnerabilities have shown that the country lags behind the world in disaster management practices, the report also said that the necessary updates were not made in this regard.

In the 926-page report, it was stated that inter-institutional coordination could not be achieved, while some of the relevant units were not even informed about some of the efforts in the disaster zone.

Offering suggestion to improve the ability of disaster management, the parliamentary earthquake commission stated a “supreme committee” should be established in each province under the chairmanship of the governor and with the participation of municipalities and NGOs.

Pointing out that the structure of Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) should be improved, the report said all responsibilities and duties should be predetermined for even the lowest manager level within the body of AFAD.

Temporary housing areas should be determined in advance, taking into account regions that are under the risk of flood while selecting these areas, the report suggested.

A “Disaster and Emergency Management Department” should be established in each ministry.

In order not to interrupt communication, the Gendarmerie Integrated Communication Information System should be used by institutions.

Power lines such as electricity and natural gas should be tested for a disaster resilience.

“Urban Transformation Presidency” should be established, while legislation should be prepared for periodic inspection of buildings every five years, the report stated.

Specialized courts should be formed for rapid resolution of cases filed in urban transformation processes, it noted.

In the report, the parliamentary commission also said that a Chamber of Contractors should be established to discipline the sector in which many unqualified people make important decisions regarding the construction process of buildings.

It is also stated an “Earthquake Fund” should be created.