Country marks National Sovereignty and Children’s Day

ANKARA

Türkiye is marking National Sovereignty and Children’s Day on April 23 and celebrating the creation of the Turkish parliament, which was established 103 years ago, with official ceremonies and colorful festivals.

The country celebrates every year this special day, which was bestowed by Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of modern Türkiye, as a gift to children, not only in Türkiye but also all over the world.

Every year, to mark Children’s Day, many citizens visit Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of Atatürk, carrying the Turkish flags in their hands.

Several buildings, skyscrapers and bridges across the country are also embellished with Turkish flags and decorations generally made by school children.

Starting rehearsal months in advance in order to put on a wonderful show on this day dedicated to them, numerous children perform dances and recite poems at the stadiums and school gardens in nearly all cities of the country.

A large-scale and well-attended ceremony will be held in the People’s Garden in Istanbul’s Başakşehir district on April 23.

Meanwhile, Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop met with children arriving in Türkiye from all over the world to mark this special day with the motto “Children of the World, One Heart for Türkiye.”

“Türkiye is the first country that declared a holiday for all children in the world. April 23 has been celebrated as the Children’s Day in Türkiye for a long time,” Şentop said while addressing foreign children hosted in Yıldız Palace in Istanbul.

As part of the April 23 National Sovereignty and Children Day’s celebrations, a 12-year-old violinist, Atahan Dinç, took the stage as conductor and soloist at a concert held by the Presidential Symphony Orchestra.

Considered one of the violin virtuosos of the future, sixth-grade student Dinç won the admiration of everyone watching the concert and interpreted Italian composer Antonio Vivaldi’s most famous and most frequently performed work, “Seasons,” as conductor and soloist.

Traditionally, politicians, mayors, ministers and other officials hand over their seats to children for a day.

The Education Ministry, several municipalities and non-governmental organizations also prepared special programs for children affected by the devastating Feb. 6 earthquakes and living in tents and containers.