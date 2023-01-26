'Countries aiming to join NATO need to abide by alliance's spirit'

ANKARA
 "It is necessary for Finland and Sweden to take concrete steps to fulfill their obligations as per the June 2022 trilateral memorandum in counterterrorism efforts," a statement released after the National Security Council meeting said on Jan. 25.

The statement also highlighted Türkiye’s support for NATO’s open door policy, but said countries aiming to join the bloc need to abide by the spirit and laws of the alliance.

The council also strongly condemned the recent "heinous attacks" on the Quran, saying that they are "manifestation of anti-Islamic racism, targeting sacred values of billions of people."

