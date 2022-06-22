Countires reverting to coal

  • June 22 2022 07:00:00

Countires reverting to coal

THE HAGUE
Countires reverting to coal

The Dutch have joined Germany and Austria in reverting to coal power following an energy crisis provoked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.    

The Netherlands said it would lift all restrictions on power stations fired by the fossil fuel, which were previously limited to just over a third of output.    

Berlin and Vienna made similar announcements on June 19 as Moscow, facing biting sanctions over Ukraine, cuts gas supplies to energy-starved Europe.    

“The cabinet has decided to immediately withdraw the restriction on production for coal-fired power stations from 2002 to 2024,” Dutch climate and energy minister Rob Jetten told journalists in The Hague.    

The Dutch minister said his country had “prepared this decision with our European colleagues over the past few days”.    

Germany however said it still aimed to close its coal power plants by 2030, in light of the greater emissions of climate-changing CO2 from the fossil fuel.    

“The 2030 coal exit date is not in doubt at all,” economy ministry spokesman Stephan Gabriel Haufe said at a regular news conference.    

The target was “more important than ever”, he added.            

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has sent global prices for energy soaring and raised the prospect of shortages if supplies were to be cut off. 

Russian energy giant Gazprom has already stopped deliveries to a number of European countries, including Poland, Bulgaria, Finland and the Netherlands.

TURKEY İsmailağa jamia leader Ustaosmanoğlu dead at 93

İsmailağa jamia leader Ustaosmanoğlu dead at 93
MOST POPULAR

  1. Famous actor de Niro to visit Istanbul for restaurant check

    Famous actor de Niro to visit Istanbul for restaurant check

  2. Turkish intelligence busts Iranian plans to kidnap, attack Israelis

    Turkish intelligence busts Iranian plans to kidnap, attack Israelis

  3. Legal base formed for glamping in Türkiye

    Legal base formed for glamping in Türkiye

  4. Türkiye accelerates efforts against wildfires on 2nd day

    Türkiye accelerates efforts against wildfires on 2nd day

  5. Türkiye, Saudi Arabia hail ’new era of cooperation’

    Türkiye, Saudi Arabia hail ’new era of cooperation’
Recommended
Central Bank keeps interest rate stable

Central Bank keeps interest rate stable
South Korea hits dozens with travel bans amid crypto probe

South Korea hits dozens with travel bans amid crypto probe
Facebook agrees to safeguards in ad discrimination case

Facebook agrees to safeguards in ad discrimination case
Turkish firms showcase projects at Doha fair

Turkish firms showcase projects at Doha fair
Over 1,000 cruise ships to visit Turkish ports this year

Over 1,000 cruise ships to visit Turkish ports this year
Consumer confidence declines in June

Consumer confidence declines in June
WORLD Monkeypox vaccine maker Bavarian Nordic ready to meet demand

Monkeypox vaccine maker Bavarian Nordic ready to meet demand

As the lone laboratory manufacturing a licensed vaccine against monkeypox, Danish company Bavarian Nordic has seen its order book fill up as the usually rare disease spreads around the world.

ECONOMY Central Bank keeps interest rate stable

Central Bank keeps interest rate stable

In a widely expected move, the Central Bank decided to keep its policy rate, the one-week repo rate, unchanged at 14 percent on June 23. 
SPORTS 16th Kastellorizo-Kaş Swim Event to be held at weekend

16th Kastellorizo-Kaş Swim Event to be held at weekend

Some 350 athletes from 16 countries will strike out in the 16th Kastellorizo-Kaş Open Water Swim Event, also known as “one race in two countries.”