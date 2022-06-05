Countdown starts for Istanbul Jazz Festival

ISTANBUL

The Istanbul Jazz Festival will open its doors for the 29th time on June 25, uniting major jazz artists and the stars of contemporary music with music lovers in different venues of Istanbul.

On the 50th anniversary of the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts and the 29th anniversary of the Istanbul Jazz Festival, one of the preeminent female jazz vocalists in the world, Dianne Reeves, will come to Istanbul.

Five-time Grammy Award winning vocalist is set to offer the festival audience an exquisite night of music. Reeves will be joined by extraordinary artists John Beasley, Romero Lubambo, Itaiguara Brandão and Terreon Gully on July 5.

Also joining Reeves on the stage is clarinet virtuoso Hüsnü Şenlendirici, known for his interpretations of Roman melodies through the lens of pop, jazz and funk.

Melody Gardot will take the stage on July 7. Gardot possesses a blue, jazz-oriented style and dusky persona that reflect not only her afflictions but conversely the hope and joy of making personalized music that marks her as an original.

Audiences are also invited to a rendezvous with the living legend of music, John McLaughlin, on June 29. The artist has introduced jazz and rock guitar to three different generations during his career, liberally pushing the boundaries of music with his band, The 4th Dimension.

With rings of Renaissance to his music and a skillful combination of jazz and classical, Enrico Pieranunzi has fascinated the audiences to this day. He will be awaiting his audience at the most magnificent Marmara Esma Sultan Mansion on June 27.

Kalben will also be taking part in this year’s festival, offering a night of music filled with her unique and impressive voice. What makes this concert extra special is the fact that it will bring together two artists: Kalben and Dudu Tassa, the Tel Aviv musician who also composed and arranged the song “Şanssız Mücadeleci” (Unlucky Fighter) for Kalben.

Known for her delicate vocals, Deniz Tekin will be joined by Mehmet Ali Şimayli, who can skilfully switch between genres, and Portrait and a Dream. The band’s first album, Portrait and a Dream, released by the Swiss label Unit Records, was named among the “best jazz albums” by Bandcamp and also endorsed by Jazz’n’More and Jazz Thing journals.

Night Out with +1 is one of the most engaging events of the Istanbul Jazz Festival in recent years. The event will take place again this year as a music tour at different venues on a Saturday night in Kadıköy. The first band that will take the stage as part of the event is Ayyuka, which reflects the psychedelic spirit of the 1970s and is inspired by a wide range of sources from Erkin Koray to Dick Dale. The Dutch duo Yin Yin that combines disco and funk elements in an electronic universe while being influenced by the music of the 60s and 70s of South-East Asia will perform solo and also take the stage with Ayyuka. Next, get ready to party with Hey! Douglas.

Another important name in this year’s Night Out with +1 is Noiserv, the ingenious project of Portuguese musician David Santos, whose music resembles that of Yann Tiersen, Radiohead and Sigur Rós.

Jazz in the Parks

Bringing green and jazz together, the festival’s Jazz in the Park concerts will invite audiences of all ages to various parks in Istanbul free of charge.

Tuba Skinny will be bringing the rich musical heritage of New Orleans to Istanbul with Botticelli Baby. The group brings together artists from different cities and cultures of the world.

Jazz in the Parks concerts will be held in Habitat Park (Şişli), Beylikdüzü Yaşam Vadisi, Küçükçekmece Göl Kenarı Amphitheater, Göztepe Özgürlük Park (Kadıköy) and Sanatçılar Park (Beşiktaş).

The inspired virtuoso clarinetist Yom has devoted himself to exploring different musical aesthetics. Clarinet virtuoso Yom, who prioritizes exploration of different worlds and the journey of the soul and how to reflect that through music, will take the audiences on a trip of discovery at Cemal Reşit Rey Concert Hall. The event is sponsored by Institut Français de Turquie.